India reports 106 coronavirus COVID-19 infections in 24 hours; total positive cases at 1024, deaths 27

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry in its latest briefing on Sunday, placed the total number of cases at 1024, including 48 foreigners, and the death toll at 27. The Joint secretary of Health Luv Agarwal confirmed that in the past 24 hours as many as 106 coronavirus cases have been reported with six deaths. India has seen a steady jump in number of coronavirus cases from five on March 2 to more than a thousand cases of infection within the next 27 days.

Maharashtra and Kerala continue to remain the worst affected states with 203 and 202 cases of infections, respectively. Also, the most number of deaths has been reported from Maharashtra. While in the national capital, 23 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded on Sunday which is the biggest jump in a day. The total number of cases rose to 72 with two deaths.

Meanwhile, the heavy influx of migrant workers from big cities to their native places continued across the country with several states facing unprecendented numbers of people returning to their respective states. Thousands of people were seen walking with their families in tow as there was no public transport available.

The states reacted to the crisis by announcing relief measures for the workers who are either passing through or returning to the state. They are being provided with food, medicines and shelter and the Centre today recommended a 14-day quarantine period for those who returned to their home states.

On March 24, Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nation wide lockdown which resulted in this heavy influx of daily wage labourers forcing them to abandon their city dwellings and to head home towards their native places. Apart from essential goods, like rations, daily needs grocery and medicines every thing else has been shut down.

The tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India on Sunday (March 29) at 8:30pm, as per the Health Ministry.

* Andaman and Nicobar with 9 positive cases

* Andhra Pradesh with 19 positive cases

* Bihar with 15 positive cases, 1 cured and 1 death

* Chandigarh with 8 positive cases

* Chhattisgarh with 7 positive cases

* Delhi with 72 positive cases, 6 cured and 2 deaths

* Goa with 5 positive cases

* Gujarat with 58 positive cases and five deaths

* Haryana with 21 positive cases and 6 cured

* Himachal Pradesh with 3 positive cases, 1 cured and 1 death

* Jammu and Kashmir with 38 positive cases, 2 cured and 2 deaths

* Karnataka with 83 positive cases, 5 cured, 3 death

* Kerala with 202 positive cases, 20 cured, 1 death

* Ladakh with 10 positive cases, 3 cured

* Madhya Pradesh with 40 positive cases and 2 deaths

* Maharashtra with 203 positive cases, 34 cured and 7 deaths

* Manipur with 1 positive case

* Mizoram with 1 positive case

* Odisha with 3 positive case

* Puducherry with 1 positive case

* Punjab with 38 positive cases, 1 cured and 1 death

* Rajasthan with 56 positive cases

* Tamil Nadu with 42 positive cases and 4 cured

* Telangana with 67 positive cases, 1 cured and 1 death

* Uttarakhand with 7 positive cases and 1 cured

* Uttar Pradesh with 72 positive cases and 14 cured

* West Bengal with 17 positive cases, 1 cured and 1 death

The ministry said that 96 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi claiming that the lockdown measure announced by the Central government to combat coronavirus has created immense "panic" and "confusion" among citizens in the country.

Expressing his concern, the Wayanad MP said labourers have been rendered vulnerable without their daily wages or access to nutrition and basic services. "It is important that we help such sections find shelter and provide them with money directly into their bank accounts to help them tide over the next few months," he said.

The Congress leader added that a complete lockdown will almost certainly lead to millions of unemployed youths rushing to their villages, thus increasing the risk of infecting their parents and the elderly population living in villages.