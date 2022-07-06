India on Wednesday added 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,35,47,809, while the active cases increased to 1,15,212, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,270 with 28 new fatalities, the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.26 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 percent, the ministry said.

An increase of 737 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.56 percent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.81 percent.

