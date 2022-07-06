NewsIndia
COVID-19 CASES

India reports 16,159 new Covid-19 cases, 15,394 recoveries and 28 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Wednesday added 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,35,47,809. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Manish Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
  • India on Wednesday added 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,35,47,809.
  • Active cases increased to 1,15,212, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
  • An increase of 737 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Trending Photos

India reports 16,159 new Covid-19 cases, 15,394 recoveries and 28 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Wednesday added 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,35,47,809, while the active cases increased to 1,15,212, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,270 with 28 new fatalities, the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.26 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 percent, the ministry said.

An increase of 737 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.56 percent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.81 percent.

 

Live TV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022