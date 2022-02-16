India reports 30,615 fresh Covid infections, over 3000 more cases than yesterday

New Delhi: India saw a slight rise - little more than 3 thousand - in Covid-19 cases as the country reported 30,615 fresh infections in past 24 hours. India's tally of cases has now risen to 4,27,23,558, while with 514 fatalities, death toll stands at 5,09,872. The active Covid cases in the country have dipped to 3,70,240, says Union Health Ministry. On Tuesday, the country had reported 27,409 cases.

The daily Covid-19 cases recorded was less than one lakh for the tenth consecutive days. The active cases comprise 0.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.94 per cent, the health ministry said. A reduction of 52,887 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

