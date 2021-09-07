India reports 31,222 new COVID-19 cases, 290 deaths in 24 hours, Kerala still biggest contributor

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday reported 31,222 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said. During this period, the country recorded 290 deaths, taking the total toll to 441,042.

As of now, there are 3,92,864 active cases and the country’s overall COVID-19 caseload had reached 3,30,58,843.

India reports 31,222 new #COVID19 cases, 42,942 recoveries and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Active cases: 3,92,864

Total cases: 3,30,58,843

Total recoveries: 3,22,24,937

Death toll: 4,41,042 Total vaccination: 69,90,62,776 pic.twitter.com/heyaJn6PBm — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

According to the Health Ministry data, of 31,222 new cases and 290 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 19,688 cases and 135 deaths. Kerala still remains the biggest contributor to daily COVID-19 count.

India recorded 38,948 new COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,30,27,621 and total death toll to 4,40,752, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (September 6, 2021).

The country also recorded 43,903 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,21,81,995 and the active caseload now stands at 4,04,874. The recovery rate is 97.44 percent. The weekly positivity rate of 2.58 percent is below the 3 percent mark for the last 73 days.

In a landmark achievement, India on Monday (September 6, 2021) administered over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses for the third time in the last 11 days. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has now crossed 69.68 crores.

"More than 92 lakh (92, 00,822) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," the health ministry said in a statement.

