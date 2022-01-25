With over 2.55 lakh Covid-19 cases, India sees a big drop in new infections

New Delhi: India on Tuesday (January 25, 2022) recorded 2,55,874 new Covid-19 cases, 50,190 less than Monday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country's active coronavirus caseload now stands at 22,36,842 and constitutes 5.62% of the total positive infections.

The last 24 hours also saw a total of 16,49,108 tests being conducted and India has so far done over 71.88 crore tests. The country's weekly positivity rate is currently at 17.17%, while the daily positivity rate is at 15.52%.

#Unite2FightCorona#OmicronVariant India's Active Caseload currently at 22,36,842. Active Cases presently constitute 5.62% of Total Cases. pic.twitter.com/Prd4LdS7a2 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 25, 2022

India also reported 614 fresh deaths and 2,67,753 recoveries. With this, the death toll has increased to 4,90,462 while the number of recoveries has jumped to 3,70,71,898.

The country also administered more than 62 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours and the total vaccination coverage has now exceeded 162.92 crores. This, notably, has been achieved through 1,77,12,517 sessions.

#Unite2FightCorona#LargestVaccineDrive India’s Cumulative #COVID19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 162.97 Cr (1,62,92,09,308). More than 62 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours. More than 88 lakh Precaution Doses administered so far. https://t.co/FvOppuI1KF pic.twitter.com/eGlp8RZQ9V — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with nine states and United Territories on Tuesday to take stock of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. A source said that Mandaviya will interact with the health ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Earlier on January 10, Mandaviya had held a meeting with the health ministers and senior officials of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Dadra & Nagra Haveli and Daman & Diu.

He had directed them to ensure there is no lapse in the preparation to battle the Covid-19 surge and stressed maintaining a holistic synergy for seamless management of the pandemic.

Live TV