India Reshapes Military Geography Along China Border As Infrastructure Race Accelerates: A Look At Strategic Projects

Galwan and Dokalam were the two wake-up call for India that it cannot trust China. With China often claiming Indian territories, the tensions along the LAC often remain high despite military level talks. The world’s longest disputed border - LAC - has been a witness to many skirmishes. Keeping the China threat in mind, the government has accelerated border infrastructure along the LAC and on the routes leading to the LAC for swifter troop deployment. In other terms, Indian is reshaping the military geography along the China border, and Beijing does not like it.

Disputed Border, Infra Worth Billions

India’s border dispute with China covers a 3,488-kilometre LAC with five Indian states sharing the border. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the $4.73 billion project’s groundbreaking in September 2025 was one of the moment that signifies the importance India is according to infra along the LAC. In the early 1950s, Chinese Communist forces took control of Tibet, and China later extended its claims to India’s Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls Zangnan.

The infrastructure race on the Indian side is propelled due to urgency created by China as it continues to build dual-use infrastructure — villages, roads, railways and air/military bases that can be used for both civilian or military purposes.

India is building a 1,840-kilometre Arunachal Frontier Highway along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It will facilitate troop movement while ensuring the armed forces’ readiness as a counter to China.

India is not just building roads, but also tunnels and railway lines. According to reports, over $3 billion has been allocated for border railway lines.

Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project of total length 272 Km has been commissioned last year. USBRL project covers the districts of Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir. The USBRL project is one of the most difficult new railway line projects undertaken in the country post-independence. The terrain passes through young Himalayas, which are full of geological surprises and numerous problems. In this project, Railway has made the world’s highest Railway Bridge over the Chenab river in the Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir. The iconic Chenab Bridge is 1315 m long having an arch span of 467 m and a height of 359 m above river bed. Indian Railway's first cable-stayed bridge has been constructed over Anji Khad in this project. Its bridge deck is 331m above the river bed level and the height of its Main pylon is 193m.

Bilaspur–Leh Railway Line

Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri (63km) New Rail Line project has been sanctioned on cost-sharing basis, having 25% share of the State Government of Himachal Pradesh and 75 % share of the Central Government. Further, the full cost of land beyond Rs. 70 crore is to be borne by the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Detailed Estimate of the project was sanctioned at a cost of Rs. 6753 crore, including land cost of Rs. 1617 crore. Bilaspur – Manali – Leh new line is identified as a strategic line by the Ministry of Defence. The survey has been completed and a Detailed Project Report has been prepared. The project passes through the difficult terrain of the Himalayas, which are full of geological surprises and numerous problems. The total length of the project is 489 Km, including tunnels of 270 km in length. Anticipated cost of the project as per Detailed Project Report is Rs 1,31,000 crore.

To improve connectivity in Himachal Pradesh, Nangal Dam - Una - Andaura - Daulatpur Chowk (60 km) section of the Nangal Dam - Talwara - Mukerian new line project has been commissioned. Work of Daulatpur Chowk - Kartoli Punjab - Talwara (52 km) section has been taken up. Further, work of Chandigarh-Baddi New Line (28 Km) has also been taken up at a cost of Rs. 1540 crore.

Moreover, to improve rail connectivity in Himachal Pradesh, Survey for the Baddi-Ghanauli new line (25 Km) has been completed and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared.

Rishikesh–Karnaprayag Rail Link

The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag new rail line project of 125 km is a prestigious project of Indian Railways which lies completely in the state of Uttarakhand. It passes through the difficult geological and challenging terrain of the Himalayas. This project is aimed at transforming connectivity in Uttarakhand. The project will provide rail connectivity to Devprayag and Karnaprayag religious and tourist spots with Rishikesh and the National Capital of India. This prestigious project predominantly passes through tunnels. The project involves the construction of 16 main line tunnels of 105 km length and 12 escape tunnels of about 98 km length.

This is critical for rapid troop and supply movement in Uttarakhand.

Connecting Arunachal, North Eastern States

Rail connectivity is planned up to Tawang, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Assam–Arunachal and Balipara–Tawang rail links are currently under the detailed project report (DPR) stage and construction. This development serves as a direct counter to China’s border village settlements and expanding road networks.

Several strategically important road projects have been completed or are underway across Arunachal Pradesh, including:

* Sela Tunnel and Sela Pass Road – Enhancing all-weather access to Tawang.

* Tawang–Bum La Road – Ensuring better mobility along the India-China border.

* Roing–Hunli–Anini Road (Dibang Valley) – Opening up remote eastern districts.

* Daporijo–Taliha–Tama–Chayang Road – Strengthening internal connectivity.

* Likabali–Aalo and Pasighat–Bishing Roads – Enabling greater access to western and central districts.

These roads are enabling faster deployment of security forces, improving accessibility, and unlocking economic potential in some of the state’s most secluded regions.

Securing Siliguri Corridor

Securing the Siliguri Corridor is a strategic priority. New India–Bhutan rail links are being developed to reduce reliance on the narrow “Chicken’s Neck” passage. These connections will ensure alternative military supply routes during a crisis.

Border Infra Push

India has already completed the strategic all-weather 255-kilometer carriageway in the Daulat Beg Oldi sector five years back in 2020. The road enhances connectivity along the LAC in Ladakh. The road leads to the world’s highest airstrip and military base in Ladakh.

In 2023, India threw open a strategic bridge over the Siyom River near the LAC. This was among the 20 bridges planned by India’s Defence Ministry to boost border infrastructure.

Indian has launched over 70 projects in 2022, including 45 bridges, 27 roads and two helipads. A total of 2,088 kilometres of border roads were completed between 2017 and 2022. India also inaugurated 125 projects in December 2025, including 93 bridges and 28 roads.