'India resolutely facing challenges, I urge countrymen to unite': PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the 132nd episode of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, asked people in India to stay united during this difficult time. He said the country is strong enough to handle the situation, with support from other nations and years of preparation, and urged citizens to come together and face the challenge.

During the 132nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi says, "India is resolutely facing these challenges because of its global relations, assistance from different countries, and the capability the country has built over the past decade. This is undoubtedly a challenging time. Today, through 'Mann Ki Baat', I once again urge countrymen to get united and overcome this challenge."

Speaking about the ongoing conflict in the region and its global impact, Prime Minister Modi said, "Currently, a fierce war has been going on for the past one month in our neighbourhood. Relatives of lakhs of families reside in these countries, particularly working in the Gulf regions. I am very grateful to the Gulf countries for providing every kind of assistance to over 1 crore Indians there. The region where the war is underway is a major hub of our energy needs. Due to this, a petrol and diesel crisis is developing worldwide."

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Highlighting the global situation after the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Modi said, "This month of March has been extremely eventful on a global level. We all remember that, in the past, the entire world faced numerous problems for a long time due to COVID. We all expected that, after emerging from the COVID crisis, the world would move forward on the path of progress with a fresh start, but in the different regions of the world, conditions of war and conflict continued to emerge."

Emphasising the role of youth in nation-building, Prime Minister Modi said, "India is the world's youngest country. When the power of the nation's youth is harnessed for nation-building, it provides immense support. In fulfilling this responsibility of nation-building, Mera Yuva Bharat, i.e., My Bharat organisation, plays a pivotal role. This organisation is connecting the youth of the country with different positive developments."

Expressing confidence in the country's resilience, Prime Minister Modi said, "I am confident that just as we have always overcome past crises, through the collective strength of the country's 140 crore citizens, this time too, we will overcome these difficult circumstances with great success."

Urging people to avoid misinformation and politicisation of sensitive issues, Prime Minister Modi said, "All those who are politicising the issue should not do it. This is an issue related to the interests of 140 crore citizens. There is no place for self-serving politics in this. All those who are spreading rumours are causing great harm to the country. I would appeal to all the countrymen to remain aware and not get misled by rumours. The government is continuously providing information. Trust that and take steps based on it only."

(With ANI inputs)