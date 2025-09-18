Advertisement
NewsIndia
PAKISTAN SAUDI ARABIA DEFENCE PACT

India Says Will Study Implications Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 09:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India Says Will Study Implications Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence PactMEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (Photo: ANI)

India has said it will study the implications of the strategic mutual defence pact signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan for its national security, as well as for regional and global security.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government remains committed to protecting India’s national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a strategic mutual defence pact, under which they have agreed to treat an attack on either as an "aggression against both."

Jaiswal said the government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration.

"We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration. We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The Government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains," Jaiswal said in the statement.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed the “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the Gulf nation at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The pact is designed to enhance defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any form of aggression.

The agreement comes just days after an Israeli airstrike targeted Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, Doha. 

India-Pakistan Conflict 

This defence deal also follows months after Pakistan’s involvement in a four-day military conflict with India, marked by exchanges of drones and missiles.

The conflict occurred after India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. During the operation, Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting nine terror sites and reportedly killing over 100 militants.

ALSO READ: 'Kashmir Will Be Ours': LeT Issues Threats To India, Vows Revenge For Operation Sindoor | Watch Video

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

