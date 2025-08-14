India on Thursday responded to Pakistan’s rhetoric, warning Islamabad of painful consequences in case of any misadventure. Responding to media questions, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal indirectly reminded Pakistan of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and advised the neighbouring country to temper its anti-India rhetoric. Pakistani leaders and their Army Chief Asim Munir have threatened India of war over issues like Indus Water Treaty. Munir has even went a step ahead warning to nuke half-of-the world if faced with existential crisis.

India Warns Pakistan

The MEA, during its weekly media briefing, warned Pakistan to control its rhetoric against India. "We have seen reports regarding a continuing pattern of reckless, war-mongering and hateful comments from Pakistani leadership against India. It is a well-known modus operandi of the Pakistani leadership to whip up anti-India rhetoric time and again to hide their own failures. Pakistan would be well-advised to temper its rhetoric, as any misadventure will have painful consequences, as was demonstrated recently,” said Jaiswal.

Reaction To Pak Bluffs

India's reaction came days after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto issued threats to India. While Munir threatened to nuke India and attack any dam on the Chenab with missiles, Bhutto warned New Delhi of war over the Indus Water treaty. Sharif also said that Pakistan will 'teach India a lesson' if the Indus water flow is disrupted.



