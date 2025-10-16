India on Thursday responded to comments made by US President Donald Trump about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to halt Russian oil purchases, stating that the country's energy sourcing is guided by its national interests and the need to protect Indian consumers. Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions."

"Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing," he added. His remarks came after President Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, describing it as "a big step" in efforts to increase global pressure on Moscow.

Trump made the remarks during a joint news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel at the Oval Office, where the two highlighted the administration's efforts to curb violent crime. Responding to ANI's question on whether he viewed India as a reliable partner, Trump said, "Yeah, sure. He's (PM Narendra Modi) a friend of mine. We have a great relationship...I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big stop. Now we've got to get China to do the same thing..."

Reaffirming his close relationship with the Indian leader, he added, "He's a friend of mine. We have a great relationship. He just said that two days ago, as you know." Trump however criticised India's previous oil imports from Russia, stating, "We were not happy with him buying oil from Russia, because that lets Russia continue on with this ridiculous war, where they've lost a million and a half people, by the way. Russia has lost a million and a half people, soldiers mostly."

India has long defended its oil imports from Moscow as essential for economic stability, even as Washington has continued to urge New Delhi to diversify its energy sources. Calling the ongoing conflict unnecessary, Trump said, "This is a war that should have never started, but it's a war that Russia should have won in the first week, and they're going into the fourth year. And I want to see it stop. So I was not happy that India was buying oil."

He continued, "And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big stop. Now I got to get China to do the same thing."

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are using Trump's comments to attack the government alleging that PM Modi is "frightened" of Donald Trump.