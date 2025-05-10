India Retaliates Hard After Second Wave Of Pakistan Drone Attacks; Nur Khan Airbase Hit

Indian Armed Forces are retaliating against Pakistan after Islamabad launched a second wave of swarm drone attacks at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. India has already warned Pakistan of consequences in case of further escalation and now, the Indian Army is hitting back at the Pakistani Army. According to the latest reports, India has hit Pakistan’s Air Force base in Nur Khan in Rawalpindi and Pakistani army posts in Sialkot and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Indian missiles also hit two other airbases - Rafiqi Airbase in Punjab’s Shorkot, and Murid Airbase in Punjab’s Chakwal.

Indian drones have successfully hit many other areas in Pakistan, giving nightmares to their army.

Earlier, the Indian Army said that an armed drone of Pakistan targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to civilians. "Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces," said the Defence Ministry of India.

It said that the Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. "The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential," said the Defence Ministry.

On Thursday night, India said that Pakistan attacked 36 locations with around 400 drones, but all were neutralised by kinetic and non-kinetic means.