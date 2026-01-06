Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003946https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-russia-deepens-maritime-ties-to-open-new-trade-routes-3003946.html
NewsIndiaIndia, Russia Deepens Maritime Ties To Open New Trade Routes
INDIA

India, Russia Deepens Maritime Ties To Open New Trade Routes

India and Russia expanded maritime cooperation to open new trade routes, strengthen shipbuilding ties and boost shipping, logistics and bilateral economic growth.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India, Russia Deepens Maritime Ties To Open New Trade RoutesImage Credit: ( IANS )

New Delhi: India’s recently expanded maritime cooperation with Russia is set to widen New Delhi’s global maritime footprint and deliver gains across shipbuilding, Arctic-capable operations and the development of new trade routes, according to a report.

The assessment by Maritime Fairtrade said the partnership would deepen bilateral ties and streamline logistics, helping boost trade flows and economic growth for both countries. It added that new shipping corridors linking the Indian Ocean with Russia’s Far East could emerge by aligning India’s shipbuilding strengths with Russia’s experience and resources.

The report follows high-level discussions held in late November 2025, when the two sides explored cooperation in shipbuilding as well as trade, economic, scientific and technical fields. The inter-agency consultations in New Delhi were led by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Nikolai Patrushev, aide to the Russian President and chairman of Russia’s Maritime Board.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Describing the initiative as the start of “a new era of maritime connectivity and global cooperation,” Sonowal underlined the strategic value of closer India–Russia ties, particularly in shipbuilding and the opening of new routes such as the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Chennai–Vladivostok corridor. He called the collaboration a “win-win,” noting it would support the ‘Make in India’ programme, create jobs and lay the foundation for a shared maritime future.

The roadmap was also discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India on December 5, 2025. During the talks, both leaders set a target to raise bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030 and identified shipping and logistics as key growth drivers.

Separately, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has held talks in Moscow with Russian officials on a proposed India–Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement, the report noted.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Oversharing
Why Oversharing Can Backfire? 7 Personal Things You Should Always Keep Private
West Bengal voter list
West Bengal Draft Voter List: ECI To Hear 91 Lakh Logical Discrepancy Cases
Sonia Gandhi
Delhi Court Extends Sonia Gandhi's Deadline To Respond On Voter List Complaint
West Bengal SIR
West Bengal SIR: ECI To Summon Voters With Logical Discrepancies
Kota
Watch: Thief’s Break In Attempt Fails After He Gets Stuck In Exhaust Fan
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 06-1-2026: Sthree Sakthi SS 501 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Technology
Starlink Satellites Are Moving Closer to Earth And Will Internet Be Affected?
ganga ram hospital sonia gandhi
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Shri Ganga Ram Hospital
PM Modi
Anti-Modi, Shah Slogans At JNU Trigger Political Row; BJP Slams Students
Pakistan Spy arrested
Ambala Construction Supervisor Arrested For Spying For Pakistan