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PM Modi, Putin to hold high-stakes talks at SCO Summit today; second round set for Delhi

PM Modi and Vladimir Putin hold high-stakes talks at the Bishkek SCO Summit ahead of the BRICS gathering in New Delhi. Here is what is at stake for India-Russia ties.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
PM Modi, Putin to hold high-stakes talks at SCO Summit today; second round set for Delhi
Image Credit: AI. PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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