/PM Modi, Putin to hold high-stakes talks at SCO Summit today; second round set for Delhi

New Delhi: A major diplomatic face-off begins today in Bishkek as Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 26th SCO Summit. The high-profile bilateral encounter opens a critical two-week diplomatic window, setting the stage for President Putin's visit to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit on September 12–13.
Bishkek Diplomacy: Putin meets PM Modi immediately after separate bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Two-Stage Dialogue: Today’s high-stakes meeting in Kyrgyzstan lays the groundwork for full-scale bilateral decisions in New Delhi next month.
Strategic Agenda: The Kremlin confirmed the talks cover "several important issues", while India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed a full review of bilateral ties.
Central Asia Tour: PM Modi arrived in Bishkek following a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan.
Kremlin Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed President Putin has scheduled nine bilateral meetings in Bishkek, with the Modi dialogue being a top priority.
"After meeting with the Chinese leader, our President will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Incidentally, this meeting will be quite interesting, as we agreed to discuss several important issues there," he said.
Ushakov said the upcoming talks would address several key issues, but did not provide details about the specific agenda.
Confirming the engagement, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George stated that New Delhi and Moscow are reviewing the complete scope of their special strategic partnership.
Today's meeting opens a crucial two-week window for India-Russia diplomacy. Both leaders will transition directly from the Eurasian security platform in Bishkek to the BRICS Summit hosted by India on September 12-13.
Moscow has repeatedly praised its "privileged strategic partnership" with India, pointing to recent high-level engagements between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Kremlin officials as the baseline for today's agenda.
At the top of New Delhi’s agenda during the meeting with Putin is likely to be the issue of the widening trade imbalance, largely driven by India’s heavy purchases of discounted Russian crude oil. Other key issues India may raise with the Kremlin include rebalancing bilateral trade by encouraging Russia to import more Indian goods, resolving payment bottlenecks, boosting Indian exports, securing defense supplies, and discussing regional security.
The Bishkek meeting coincides with the 25th anniversary of the SCO. With major geopolitical realignments, defense logistics, and energy trade on the table, the outcomes of today's talks will set the tone for major policy decisions when President Putin arrives in New Delhi next month.
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