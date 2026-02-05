India’s $3B P-8I Navy upgrade worries China and Pakistan – oceans won’t be safe anymore

New Delhi: After finalising the trade deal, India and the United States are moving toward a major defense agreement involving maritime surveillance. India is set to acquire six P-8I anti-submarine warfare and maritime patrol aircraft in a deal valued at nearly $3 billion. Once finalised, this deal will enhance the country’s ability to monitor sensitive maritime zones and respond to potential threats.

The Indian Navy already operates a fleet of 12 P-8I maritime patrol aircraft based in Arakkonam and Goa, which provide surveillance along both the eastern and western coasts. These aircraft form the backbone of India’s naval reconnaissance capabilities and are instrumental in monitoring regional maritime activity.

The purchase of the six new P-8I aircraft has been under discussion for some time. Defense officials indicate that the proposal will soon be submitted to the Ministry of Defence for approval, following which it must receive clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security. Negotiations had previously stalled over pricing concerns, but the present trade deal has given momentum to the acquisition.

The P-8I aircraft are expected to become the central platform for India’s naval monitoring operations. They will be used to strengthen surveillance over important areas, including maritime routes and zones where Chinese and Pakistani activity is closely watched.

The acquisition is part of an effort to expand India’s aerial and unmanned reconnaissance capabilities.

In addition to the P-8I aircraft, the Indian Navy is set to incorporate 15 MQ-9C Guardian high-altitude long-endurance surveillance drones by 2029. These drones will enhance unmanned monitoring capabilities across strategic regions.

The Indian armed forces are also adding 87 medium-altitude long-endurance drones to further strengthen maritime reconnaissance, with a substantial number designated for naval operations.

With this combination of manned and unmanned platforms, India is preparing to expand its maritime surveillance reach, ensuring a stronger presence across critical sea lanes and reinforcing its defense readiness.