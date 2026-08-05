/India’s 40 crore Gen Z force: Will young voters decide 2029 general elections?

New Delhi: India has the world's largest Gen Z population, but it is not the country with the youngest voter base. The data shows that India's young population could have a bigger role in future elections than the headline numbers suggest.
From protests over NEET paper leaks and demands for greater transparency in education to debates over jobs, technology and climate change, Gen Z has increasingly become part of public conversations.
By the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, this generation is expected to become one of the largest adult groups in India. Political parties will find it difficult to ignore its priorities.
According to the United Nations' World Population Prospects 2024, India is expected to have around 40.7 crore people between the ages of 14 and 29 in 2026. This will make it the country with the largest Gen Z population.
China is expected to have around 26.4 crore people in this age group, followed by Pakistan with around 7.9 crore and Nigeria with nearly 7.6 crore.
India leads the world in Gen Z numbers largely because it has the biggest population. However, the share of Gen Z within the country's voter base tells a different story.
Among the country’s population aged 18 years and above, people between 18 and 29 years make up around 29.2 per cent of eligible voters, according to population projections for 2026. This means roughly three out of every 10 voters belong to Gen Z.
Countries with smaller populations than India have a higher proportion of young voters. Ethiopia has around 41.8 per cent Gen Z voters among its eligible voters, followed by Nigeria at 41.4 per cent, Pakistan at 37.3 per cent and Bangladesh at 32.3 per cent.
The influence of young voters is not evenly spread across India. Population patterns vary between states.
Among the bigger states, Bihar has the highest share of Gen Z voters, with people aged 18 to 29 expected to account for 36.8 per cent of the state's voters in 2026.
Bihar is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 33.9 per cent, Jharkhand at 33.8 per cent, Rajasthan at 32.3 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 31.4 per cent.
These numbers suggest that young voters could have a larger role in elections in these states, where a greater share of the electorate belongs to the younger generation.
The demographic picture is different in several southern states. Kerala has the lowest share of Gen Z voters among eligible voters at 22.2 per cent. Tamil Nadu has 22.6 per cent, Andhra Pradesh 24.3 per cent, Himachal Pradesh 24.6 per cent and Punjab 25.1 per cent.
The difference shows changing population patterns across regions. Several northern and eastern states continue to have a higher proportion of young people due to relatively higher birth rates, while many southern states have seen slower population growth and an ageing voter base.
The role Gen Z is playing in India is not only about its size. From education and jobs to public policy decisions, this generation has shown that it is willing to speak up on issues that affect its daily lives.
The protests over exam paper leaks, demands for changes in the education system and conversations around employment opportunities show how young Indians are using social media as well as streets and public forums to make their voices heard.
Every year, millions of young Indians turn 18 and become eligible to vote. By the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, Gen Z is expected to form a much larger part of the electorate, giving this generation a bigger role in deciding political outcomes.
Political parties are likely to pay attention to issues that directly affect young voters, including jobs, education, skill development and digital opportunities.
India has the world's largest Gen Z population, and the next general election will show how much this young electorate can influence the country's political direction.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.