India’s proposed 6th gen fighter jet set to make most advanced F-22, F-35, J-20, J-35A and Su-57 tremble at its roar

New Delhi: India is taking a step toward next-generation air power. The Standing Committee on Defence has asked the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to make a roadmap for development and acquisition sixth-generation fighter jets. The move highlights the importance of strong air capabilities and keeping the Indian Air Force (IAF) ready for future challenges.

The committee believes that work on sixth-generation technology is necessary for maintaining a strong position internationally. The plan also supports India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Officials say that such aircraft will combine stealth, artificial intelligence and advanced weapons in one platform.

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Only a few countries presently operate fifth-generation fighter jets. The F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II are among the most well-known aircraft in service. China operates the Chengdu J-20, while Russia fields the Sukhoi Su-57.

India is also working on its own fifth-generation project, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. These aircraft are designed for stealth operations and high-speed missions, which allow them to operate with reduced detection.

What will define 6th generation fighters

Experts say sixth-generation fighter jets will change how air battles are fought. These jets will use artificial intelligence to help with missions and decisions. Some designs may allow the aircraft to fly without a pilot on board.

Advanced systems such as directed energy weapons are expected to play a role. These systems can target incoming threats in real time. Designers are also exploring features like smart surfaces and strong cyber protection, which can help disrupt enemy systems during operations.

Race for future air dominance

Several countries have already begun work on next-generation fighter programmes. The United States is developing its Next Generation Air Dominance initiative. The United Kingdom, Italy and Japan are working together on the Tempest project. Another effort includes the FCAS programme led by France, Germany and Spain.

China is also working on similar fighter jet technology. India too wants to develop advanced jets as part of this trend.

Road ahead

The recommendation from the Standing Committee on Defence calls for a clear strategy and timeline. The aim is to prepare for future threats and strengthen national security through advanced technology.

Officials see this as an important step toward building a stronger and more capable air force, with systems that match the demands of future warfare.