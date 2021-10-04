India’s 70% adult population administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday (October 4) said that around seventy percent of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

While nearly 25 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated in the country, the officials said as per PTI.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya wrote, "Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population.”

"Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona," he added.

The total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered crossed the 91-crore mark on Monday. While the states and union territories have 5.67 crore (5,67,37,905) balance and unutilised vaccine doses still available with them.

In September, the average daily vaccination was recorded at 79.08 lakh per day.

“The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,” the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, India’s first vaccine for teenagers, aged 12 or older, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D-- is likely to be rolled out in October, sources told ANI earlier. India`s drugs regulator had approved the ZyCoV-D vaccine for emergency use on August 20. Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D is the world`s first plasmid DNA vaccine for COVID-19.

From October, Zydus Cadila was supposed to produce 10 million doses a month, Reuters reported in September.

(With agency inputs)

