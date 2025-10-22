India and China are the two most populous countries in the world, accounting for about 36% of the world's population. Together, they are home to roughly one out of every three people globally. India and China's combined GDP share of the world is approximately 22% to 28%, depending on the calculation method. Based on nominal GDP, China's share is about 18% and India's is 4%, for a combined total of around 22%. By Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), the combined share is even higher, at around 28%.

Militarily, India has been ranked as the fourth strongest military in the world, just after China, according to the Global Firepower Index, a platform that analyses data based on factors that determine a nation's war-fighting capability. China is the biggest spender on defence in Asia. India has about 1.46 million active personnel, and China has around 2 million soldiers in the PLA Army, Navy and Air Force. Both Armies are nuclear-armed. But the actual difference lies in the ethos of the Indian Army and the PLA.

The key difference between the ethos of the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is that the Indian Army is a politically neutral, constitutional force, while the PLA is the armed wing of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). This foundational distinction affects both militaries' purpose, professionalism, and relationship with their respective nations.

The Indian Army

The Indian Army swears allegiance to the Constitution of India, not to any political party or ideology. This guarantees its continuity and apolitical character across government changes. It is under the President of India, through the Ministry of Defence and Parliament, and its purpose is to protect the democratic republic of India from external threats and to aid civil authorities during internal unrest.

It has remained separate from domestic politics. While veterans may enter politics, the active military remains apolitical by tradition. It is an all-volunteer, professional force. It derives its morale from personal commitment and a culture of bravery, sacrifice, and honour instilled during long service. It is highly experienced in conventional warfare, counter-insurgency operations, and fighting in diverse, challenging terrains, such as the high-altitude Himalayas.

Indian Army’s values include comradeship, non-discrimination, courage, and integrity, regardless of caste, creed, or religion. Its regimental identity and traditions are strong. Its focus is on a balance of technological advancements and its troops’ professional acumen. Its extensive experience allows for flexibility and tactical innovation.

The Indian Armed Forces are moving towards integrated theatre commands that promote joint force capabilities. But most importantly, it is known for its stabilising role in the region and for participating in international peacekeeping missions.

The Indian Army is widely known for its extensive people’s welfare activities in addition to its primary duty of national security. Its motto, “Service Before Self,” makes it dedicated towards its countrymen, especially during disasters.

The PLA

The PLA is the armed wing of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Its loyalty is to the Party, not the constitution or the people. The CCP's Central Military Commission (CMC) has absolute command. It serves to enforce the rule of the CCP. It is tasked with both external defence and internal security, including the suppression of dissent.

It holds significant power and influence within the Chinese political system, with senior officers often holding positions in the CCP hierarchy. It is a hybrid force that includes both professional volunteers and conscripts. Conscripts generally serve for about two years.

It has much less combat experience compared to the Indian tri-services, having last fought a major war in 1979 against Vietnam. It relies more on rapid modernisation and technology to gain an advantage. It seeks to overwhelm enemies by attacking their networks and command systems.

While seeking to improve jointness, the PLA has historically trained services independently. The command structure is centralised under the CCP's Central Military Commission. It is known for assertive policies, projecting power abroad, and engaging in "grey zone" operations. Its strategy is deeply tied to the CCP’s political ambitions.

Allegations of oppression against the PLA are widespread, primarily stemming from its role as an instrument of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), not a national army. Its involvement in suppressing domestic dissent, maintaining control over ethnic minority regions like Tibet and Xinjiang, and its role in the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown have contributed to this image.

The PLA symbolises the fact that in China, the army and the Party are inseparable. It is a tool of repression at home and a means of projection abroad. India’s Army, by contrast, embodies loyalty to a constitution, service to a democracy, and accountability beyond its borders.