India’s BIG Action Against US Tariffs: Defence Deals With America Put On Hold, Says Report

Amid the ongoing tariff imposition on New Delhi by US President Donald Trump, the Indian government has pressed pause on its plans to acquire new weapons and aircraft from the United States.

Reuters, citing three Indian officials, reported that New Delhi is pulling back on plans to procure US weapons and aircraft. They added that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s scheduled visit to the US in the coming weeks, expected to include an official announcement on parts of the deal, has been cancelled.

The White House on Wednesday issued an order imposing an additional 25 percent in tariffs on Indian goods, raising the total levy to 50 percent. According to ANI, the administration had cited national security and foreign policy concerns, pointing specifically to New Delhi's ongoing imports of Russian oil.

The Executive Order claimed that these imports, whether direct or via intermediaries, present an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to America and justify emergency economic measures.

According to US officials, the initial 25 percent tariff came into effect on 7 August. The additional levy will take effect in 21 days and apply to all Indian goods entering US ports, with exceptions for items already in transit and certain exempt categories.

On the other hand, following the directive of his increased tariffs, Trump has ruled out any trade negotiations with India until the dispute over tariffs is resolved.

On the other hand, tariff orders on India drew criticism from within the country as House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems warned that Trump's actions risk the carefully developed US-India relationship.

In a post on X, House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems said, "RM Gregory Meeks: Trump's latest tariff tantrum risks years of careful work to build a stronger US-India partnership. We have deep strategic, economic, and people-to-people ties. Concerns should be addressed in a mutually respectful way consistent with our democratic values."

As the US continues to pressure India over its trade relations with Moscow, as per IANS, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he hopes for a presidential summit with Trump as early as next week, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as a potential venue.

(with agencies' inputs)