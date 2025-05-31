India’s Big Move In Defence, Set To Unveil BrahMos 2.0 Missile

In a major leap for India’s defense capabilities, work is now underway on BrahMos 2.0, a next-generation version of the powerful BrahMos missile, which is already among the most advanced in India's arsenal.

Capable of being launched from land, sea, and air, its destructive precision has reportedly left adversaries like Pakistan concerned, especially after Operation Sindoor. In today’s DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed BrahMos 2.0, the next-gen version of India’s BrahMos missile:

BrahMos Upgrades in Progress

Extended Range: Efforts are ongoing to extend the missile’s strike range beyond the current 800 km. The Indian Navy already possesses variants with this capability, while the Air Force’s air-launched version currently has a 500 km range.

Efforts are ongoing to extend the missile’s strike range beyond the current 800 km. The Indian Navy already possesses variants with this capability, while the Air Force’s air-launched version currently has a 500 km range. More Aircraft Compatibility: The BrahMos is currently launched from the Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet, which has undergone major modifications to carry the 2.5-ton missile. Only one missile can be carried at a time. Efforts are now focused on making the missile compatible with additional aircraft.

The BrahMos is currently launched from the Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet, which has undergone major modifications to carry the 2.5-ton missile. Only one missile can be carried at a time. Efforts are now focused on making the missile compatible with additional aircraft. BrahMos-NG: A new version called BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) is in development. Weighing around 1,300 kg, it is expected to allow the Sukhoi to carry up to four missiles and India’s Tejas fighter to carry two.

BrahMos 2.0: The Hypersonic Missile

One of the most significant advancements is BrahMos 2.0, a hypersonic missile with a projected speed of Mach 6 — approximately 7,400 km/h. At this velocity, the missile will cover over 2 km every second, doubling the current BrahMos speed and drastically reducing enemy response time. For context, the distance from Delhi to Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi — about 640 km — could be covered in just over five minutes, leaving adversaries with virtually no time to react.

Submarine-Launched BrahMos

India is also testing a submarine-launched version of BrahMos, enabling underwater launches without exposing the launch platform. Only six countries globally possess such technology. Once operational, Indian submarines would be able to strike targets deep within enemy territory without nearing their coastline.

Initially, only 7% of the BrahMos missiles were manufactured in India. However, that number has now risen to 75%, intending to soon reach 84%, thanks to increased domestic production. Final testing on some components is underway, after which BrahMos could be declared a fully indigenous system.

The S-400 Edge

Alongside BrahMos, another key asset strengthening India's defense is the S-400 air defense system. India had signed a deal with Russia for five squadrons, three of which are already operational along Indian borders. The fourth squadron is expected by February 2026, and the fifth squadron by August 2026.

During Operation Sindoor, the S-400 system played a crucial role in Indian air defense. Its delivery was delayed due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, reports from Russia claim that an S-400 missile system shot down a US-supplied F-16 fighter jet in Ukraine. The missile team involved was awarded a cash prize of approximately Rs. 1.5 crore.