ATMANIRBHAR BHARAT

'India’s Biggest Challenge Is Dependence On Other Nations,' Says PM Modi In Gujarat, Urging Focus On Self-Reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed that India's biggest challenge is its dependence on other countries and urged the country to focus on self-reliance to strengthen national security and earn global respect.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



“In the world, we do not have any major enemy. Our true adversary is our reliance on other nations. Overcoming this dependence is crucial. The more self-sufficient we become, the stronger and more prosperous our country will be,” he said. 

