'India’s Biggest Challenge Is Dependence On Other Nations,' Says PM Modi In Gujarat, Urging Focus On Self-Reliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed that India's biggest challenge is its dependence on other countries and urged the country to focus on self-reliance to strengthen national security and earn global respect.
Trending Photos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed that India's biggest challenge is its dependence on other countries and urged the country to focus on self-reliance to strengthen national security and earn global respect.
“In the world, we do not have any major enemy. Our true adversary is our reliance on other nations. Overcoming this dependence is crucial. The more self-sufficient we become, the stronger and more prosperous our country will be,” he said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv