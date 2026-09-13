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India’s BRICS balancing act: Why New Delhi wants a multipolar world, not another power centre

India is using BRICS to push for a multipolar world while maintaining strong ties with both the West and Russia. New Delhi wants reforms in international institutions and greater representation for developing nations without turning BRICS into an anti-Western bloc or allowing China to dominate the grouping.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 09:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 09:48 PM IST
India’s BRICS balancing act: Why New Delhi wants a multipolar world, not another power centre
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 18th BRICS Summit session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism’ at Bharat Mandapam. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery via ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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