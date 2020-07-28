India’s coronavirus COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate drops to 2.25%; recoveries cross 9.5 lakh

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) on Tuesday (July 28, 2020) dropped to 2.25% and continues to remain one of the lowest coronavirus fatality rates across the world.

"This achievement is a result of effective implementation of containment strategy combined with house-to-house surveys, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach which ensured that hospitals were left unburdened with supervised home isolation for the asymptomatic patients," said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

They added, "Under the guidance of Central government, State/UT governments have focused on reducing the fatalities by effectively managing the severe cases and prioritising care of the high-risk population using field health care workers leading to decrease in the CFR across the country."

The CFR has now reduced from around 3.33% in mid-June to 2.25%.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the ramped-up three-tier hospital infrastructure along with prompt and seamless patient management has helped consistent increase in the recoveries.

Notably, India witnessed more than 30,000 recoveries in a day for the fifth consecutive day.

The COVID-19 Recovery Rate has also seen a sharp increase from around 53% in mid-June to more than 64% on Tuesday.

With 35,176 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries across India stand at 9,52,743.

Meanwhile, the gap between the recovered cases and the active cases has also increased to 4,55,755.

India has a total of 14,49,731 confirmed infections, of which, 4,96,988 are active cases and 33,425 people have succumbed to the virus.