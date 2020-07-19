India’s coronavirus COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5%, lowest in world

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 case fatality rate has fallen below 2.5% due to the Centre and State/UT governments efforts to efficiently manage coronavirus hospitised cases, the government claimed on Sunday (July 19, 2020).

In a press statement the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that with effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardised clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach the rate of fatalities has witnessed a significant dip.

"The Case Fatality Rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.49%. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world," the Health Ministry said.

The statement further claimed that many states have conducted the population surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities.

"This, with the help of technological solutions like mobile apps, has ensured keeping the high-risk population under continuous observation, thus aiding early identification, timely clinical treatment and reducing fatalities," said the ministry.

The Ministry of Health pointed out that countries like the US, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, South Africa, the UK, Iran, Pakistan, Spain together have reported 8 times more COVID-19 cases and 14 times more deaths than India.

"At the ground level, frontline health workers like ASHAs and ANMs have done a commendable job of managing the migrant population and to enhance awareness at the community level. As a result, there are 29 States and UTs with case fatality rate (CFR) lower than the India average. While five states and UTs have zero CFR and 14 states and UTs have a CFR of less than 1%. This shows commendable work done by Public Health apparatus of the country," the ministry said.

India on Sunday saw a record jump of 38,902 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours pushing the country's total tally to 10,77,618 while the total number of recoveries climbed to 6,77,422.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 26,816 with 543 more fatalities and as many as 23,672 patients were cured in the past 24 hours.