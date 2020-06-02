India’s COVID-19 fatality rate at 2.82%; Senior citizens constitute 50% of deaths

New Delhi: The Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Luv Agarwal on Tuesday (June 2, 2020) said that India’s COVID-19 fatality rate is at 2.82%, where the senior citizens have constituted the 50% of the deaths.

Agarwal said that India’s fatality rate is continuously declining and is amongst the lowest in the world compared to a global fatality rate of 6.13%.

He stated that one in every two coronavirus deaths in India has been from the senior citizen population, who constitute 10% of India’s total population.

The Joint Secretary also informed that 73% of deaths in India have been of people with co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart and respiratory diseases.

He also said, “A wrong comparison to look at the total number of COVID-19 cases only and mention that India has the seventh-highest cases, our population too should be considered.”

“14 countries with total similar population as India have reported 22.5 times more cases & 55.2 times deaths,” added Agarwal.



(Photo - Twitter/@PIB_India)

He also informed that India’s recovery rate is continuously improving and a total of 95,527 patients have been cured so far, while over 3,708 people have recovered in the last 24 hours in India.

India’s recovery rate is now at 48.07%, compared to 11.42% on April 15.



(Photo - Twitter/@PIB_India)

The Health Ministry also requested India's high-risk population to stay at home, and that they may adopt various activities like reading books, practicing yoga, picking up a new indoor hobby to utilize their time productively at home.

As of 8 AM on Tuesday (June 2, 2020), India has seen over 1,98,706 COVID-19 confirmed infections, while around 5,598 people have succumbed to the virus.