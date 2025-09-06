India’s Defence Roadmap To 2040: How Armed Forces Are Preparing For Tomorrow’s Battles

The Ministry of Defence has unveiled a comprehensive roadmap titled “The Technology Vision and Capability Roadmap”, outlining the modernization of India’s Armed Forces by the year 2040. This plan aims to equip the Army, Navy, and Air Force with cutting-edge technologies such as laser weapons and advanced drones, strengthening the country’s defense capabilities over the next 15 years.

Starting with the Indian Army, the roadmap prioritizes the modernization of tanks. Over the next decade and a half, the Army will receive 1,800 new tanks to replace the aging T-72 models. Additionally, around 400 lightweight tanks will be acquired for operations in difficult terrains such as hills and riverine areas. The plan also includes the procurement of 60,000 shells and 50,000 anti-tank missiles, which will be integrated with tank systems. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analyzed the roadmap of the Indian Armed Forces:

India shares approximately 3,200 kilometers of plains-border with Pakistan and around 1,597 kilometers of plains along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. This geography necessitates a strong tank force, which is why the roadmap focuses heavily on expanding and upgrading the armored corps.

A significant feature of the roadmap is the formation of dedicated drone teams within every Army unit to bolster drone warfare capabilities. According to the plan, the Army will acquire 100 reconnaissance drones similar to the American Guardian drones. The Air Force will receive 150 bomber drones over the next 15 years, supported by 75 small satellites designed to maintain drone communications at high altitudes.

Besides large drones, the plan also includes procurement of millions of small “suicide drones” — unmanned aerial vehicles carrying explosives intended to destroy targets upon impact. The effectiveness of such drones has been demonstrated in recent conflicts like the Ukraine war and India’s own Operation Sindoor.

An editorial by the magazine The Diplomat highlights India’s growing drone capabilities, noting that while India previously imported drones, it now boasts over 600 domestic companies producing various types of drones. The country is expected to manufacture indigenous bomber drones by 2026, joining a select group of nations with this advanced technology.

Alongside drones, the Defence Ministry plans to acquire 500 hypersonic missiles within 15 years, aiming to manufacture all domestically. An equal number of interceptor missiles will be developed to counter enemy hypersonic threats. Hypersonic missiles travel at speeds greater than five times the speed of sound, distinguishing them from subsonic and supersonic missiles.

The roadmap also emphasizes the purchase of high-energy laser weapon systems for all three branches of the armed forces. These laser weapons use concentrated energy beams to destroy targets, primarily serving as air defense against drones and missiles. After Operation Sindoor, claims surfaced that Indian Army used the DRDO-developed D-4 laser weapon system to neutralize Pakistani drones. Laser weapons are cost-effective compared to traditional air defense systems, costing roughly Rs. 800-1,000 per target.

Globally, only ten countries possess laser weapon technology, and India is among them, demonstrating its mastery in this domain.

Turning to the Navy, the roadmap envisions building a new indigenous aircraft carrier and acquiring ten next-generation warships. A notable focus is on acquiring an Electromagnetic Launch System (EML), which enables heavier aircraft to take off from ships, expanding operational range. The Navy also plans to acquire 100 high-speed interceptor vessels to enhance maritime patrols.

Events like Operation Sindoor in 2025 underscored the need for rapid deployment and enhanced military resources, prompting the Defence Ministry to set this 2040 roadmap.