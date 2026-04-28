India’s defence spending climbs again – Where do China and Pakistan stand?

New Delhi: India has held on to its position as the world’s fifth-largest military spender, with defence outlay rising significantly in 2025. Data released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reveals that the country spent $92.1 billion on defence last year. This was an 8.9 per cent increase compared to 2024.

The report says that India accounted for 3.2 per cent of total military spending across the world. Only the United States, China, Russia and Germany spent more during the same period. India was placed fifth in last year’s list as well, and it has held the same spot among the top spenders.

The increase in spending came during a tense phase that included Operation Sindoor, when India carried out strikes against Pakistan and moved fast to secure emergency defence supplies to be ready for any escalation.

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Global spending hits new high

SIPRI’s assessment suggests that military expenditure across the world reached $2,887 billion in 2025, a rise of 2.9 per cent from the previous year. This is equal to 2.5 per cent of the world’s GDP, the highest level since 2009.

Europe led this surge. Military spending in the region jumped by 14 per cent to reach $864 billion. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has led several European countries to increase defence budgets. NATO members such as Belgium, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Poland and Canada all reported higher spending. With a 24 per cent rise, Germany moved up to become the fourth-largest military spender across the world.

In the Asia-Oceania region too, defence spending went up. It rose by 8.1 per cent to $681 billion, as countries increased budgets due to growing security concerns and competition in the region.

China, Pakistan also increase spending

India’s neighbours have also stepped up their defence allocations. China is still the second-largest military spender in the world, with its defence budget standing at $336 billion. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, this is the 31st year in a row that its military budget has gone up.

Pakistan raised its military budget by 11 per cent, taking total spending to $11.9 billion. It ranked 31st among the 40 countries tracked in the report.

Researchers at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said that India’s defence spending and procurement decisions are largely driven by tensions with both China and Pakistan.

Imports dip but India still a top buyer

A Stockholm International Peace Research Institute report released earlier this year shows that India’s arms imports fell by 4 per cent if 2016-20 is compared with 2021-25. Even with this drop, the country continues to be the world’s second-largest arms importer, accounting for 8.2 per cent of imports across the globe.

The data also shows that India is now buying weapons from several countries. Its dependence on Russia has been going down over time. Moscow’s share in New Delhi’s imports was 70 per cent during 2011-15, which dropped to 51 per cent in 2016-20 and then to 40 per cent in 2021-25.

India has now been buying more from France, Israel and the United States, though Russia is still its biggest supplier.

Budget push after Operation Sindoor

The government increased defence spending in the budget earlier this year. In the Union Budget for 2026-27, presented in Parliament on February 1, the allocation was raised to Rs 7.85 lakh crore, a hike of more than 15 per cent.

Out of this, Rs 2.19 lakh crore has been set aside for capital expenditure. The funds are meant for new fighter jets, transport aircraft, helicopters, naval platforms such as warships and submarines, as well as artillery, missile systems, drones and surveillance equipment.

SIPRI’s findings point to a trend. Countries across regions are raising defence spending, strengthening their capabilities and updating military equipment as security concerns continue to guide policy decisions.