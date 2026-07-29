Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /India’s education crisis: Thousands of crores spent, but where are the jobs?

India’s education crisis: Thousands of crores spent, but where are the jobs?

Around 40% of graduates aged 15 to 25 years are unemployed, while the unemployment rate among graduates aged 25 to 29 years is around 20%.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 07:05 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 07:05 AM IST
India’s education crisis: Thousands of crores spent, but where are the jobs?
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India’s education crisis: Thousands of crores spent, but where are the jobs?
India Education Crisis0 min ago
2
Latest OTT releases5 min ago
3
tarot card reading today5 min ago
4
India Pakistan relations26 min ago
5
Numerology horoscope today40 min ago