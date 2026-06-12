India’s ‘Eye in the Sky’: DRDO’s Netra AEW&C to get final combat-ready clearance on June 25

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will formally announce the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) of the Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system during a ceremony here on June 25.

FOC is the final milestone in the certification of a military platform or aircraft system. It is awarded only when all required trials, evaluations and validations have been successfully completed, proving the system is fully mission-ready. This milestone is achieved following the IOC phase and shows that the platform meets all operational requirements.

The Netra project was initiated by DRDO to provide the Indian Air Force with an indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control capability with all associated mission systems. The AEW&C platform is equipped with sophisticated sensors on an aircraft capable of detecting airborne and sea-surface targets and identifying hostile electronic emissions.

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The system provides aircraft onboard controllers and ground-based command centres with a comprehensive operational picture to enable better coordination of air defence operations.

Earlier, DRDO had said the programme involved the development of AEW&C systems with mission avionics integrated on Embraer EMB-145 aircraft. All three aircraft involved in the project are now equipped with mission systems. Development trials were carried out extensively with active user involvement and all three aircraft were delivered earlier in IOC configuration.

India currently operates the Netra AEW&C fleet in conjunction with the IL-76-based Phalcon Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS). Phalcon integrates cutting-edge radar systems with enhanced IL-76 aircraft to locate aircraft, cruise missiles and other airborne or surface targets at long range.

AWACS and AEW&C platforms are considered important force multipliers in modern warfare. They offer real-time surveillance, command-and-control capabilities and improved situational awareness, enabling armed forces to respond more quickly and to better coordinate operations in offensive and defensive situations.

As air warfare increasingly relies on electronic surveillance and network-centric operations, integrated systems such as AWACS and AEW&C have become essential for maintaining battlefield awareness, strengthening air defence networks and gaining a tactical edge during military operations.