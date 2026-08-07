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India’s ‘failed’ jet engine project turns around: How HAL’s HTFE-25 hit a major milestone

HAL’s HTFE-25 is being developed for trainers, drones and future aircraft platforms. The project aims to reduce India’s dependence on imported aircraft engines.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 AM IST
India’s ‘failed’ jet engine project turns around: How HAL’s HTFE-25 hit a major milestone
Image Credit: HAL’s HTFE-25 jet engine. (Photo: Meta/Air Force Academy)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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