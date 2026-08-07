/India’s ‘failed’ jet engine project turns around: How HAL’s HTFE-25 hit a major milestone

New Delhi: India’s push for self-reliance in defence technology has received a major boost after the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) achieved an important milestone in the development of its indigenous HTFE-25 turbofan engine. The engine core successfully reached 99.5 per cent of its designed speed during testing. The achievement comes after years of delays and criticism surrounding the project.
The HTFE-25 is being developed as India’s first indigenous turbofan engine for aircraft applications. The project, which began in 2013 at HAL’s Aero Engine Research and Development Centre (AERDC) in Bengaluru, is aimed at reducing India’s dependence on foreign engine technology for military and future aviation platforms.
The latest test result has increased interest in the programme as India looks to build its own capability in one of the most complex areas of aerospace engineering.
The Hindustan Turbofan Engine-25, or HTFE-25, is a 25 kilonewton (kN) thrust-class engine being developed for smaller aircraft platforms. It is a low-bypass and twin-spool turbofan engine that uses a three-stage low-pressure compressor, a five-stage high-pressure compressor and air-cooled turbine blades.
The engine has been designed for applications such as military trainer aircraft, advanced trainers, light business jets, heavy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and future unmanned combat platforms.
According to the HAL, the engine can power aircraft weighing up to around 5 tonnes in a single-engine configuration. In a twin-engine setup, it could support aircraft weighing close to 9 tonnes. The engine could also find applications in platforms such as the HJT-36 Sitara trainer aircraft and the CATS unmanned combat platform.
The latest achievement relates to the engine’s core, which is considered the most technically challenging part of a turbofan engine. The core includes components such as the high-pressure compressor, combustor and high-pressure turbine.
Reaching 99.5 per cent of the design speed shows that the engine core can operate under extreme conditions involving high temperatures, pressure and mechanical stress. Engineers consider this stage important because it tests the performance and durability of the engine’s most critical systems.
The development also shows progress in solving some of the toughest engineering challenges involved in building a modern aircraft engine.
The HAL has used advanced manufacturing methods in the HTFE-25 programme, including 3D-printed components made from titanium-aluminium-vanadium alloy (Ti-6Al-4V).
These components help reduce weight, improve strength and enhance the engine’s thrust-to-weight ratio. The HTFE-25 has a reported thrust-to-weight ratio of around 5.56 and is designed to support operations at altitudes of nearly 11 kilometres.
The road to the latest milestone has been long. The HTFE-25 core engine was first successfully tested in December 2015, and by 2019, more than 300 tests had been completed.
However, progress slowed in the following years. By mid-2024, the full technology demonstrator engine had achieved only around 55 per cent of its design speed. The slow progress led to questions over the pace of the programme.
HAL later improved its testing and design capabilities to speed up development. In December 2023, the company opened a new design and testing facility spread across nearly 10,000 square metres. It helped increase testing capacity and improve the development process.
One important aspect of the project is that HAL has mainly used its internal corporate funds for the engine’s development. The programme has not depended entirely on direct funding from the Indian Air Force (IAF) or the Ministry of Defence. This has given the company greater flexibility in research and testing.
Aircraft engines are among the most difficult defence technologies to develop, and only a limited number of countries have successfully built advanced jet engines. For decades, India has depended on foreign suppliers for aircraft engines used in military platforms.
The HAL aims to make the HTFE-25 ready for production by 2030. If successful, the engine could support India’s trainer aircraft, drone programmes and future aviation projects while reducing dependence on imported technologies.
The HTFE-25 is also part of India’s larger effort to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing, along with home-grown systems such as missiles, aircraft platforms and unmanned technologies. The latest test achievement is an important step in India’s effort to build its own aircraft engine ecosystem.
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