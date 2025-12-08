India’s Fighter Jets Learn To ‘Think In Flight’: Meet DRDO-Developed Morphing Wings That Adapt Like Living Organisms

New Delhi: Indian fighter jets may soon break free from the limitations of fixed wings. Thanks to a breakthrough in morphing wing technology, aircraft could adapt their wing shape dynamically during missions, a capability previously explored by global giants like NASA, Airbus and DARPA. Now, India’s own aeronautics ecosystem is demonstrating this cutting-edge technology in flight-ready hardware.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with CSIR–National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), has successfully demonstrated a morphing wing segment capable of real-time geometric adjustments in the air.

A senior DRDO scientist involved in the project explained to AGN how the system works, detailing the hardware, actuation mechanisms, control algorithms and plans for scaling the design to India’s next-generation combat jets.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“An aircraft wing is always a compromise,” the scientist said. “Morphing allows us to reconfigure it for different phases of flight with far greater aerodynamic efficiency.”

This development is more than just about new materials. Morphing wings represent a fundamental shift in how Indian jets could achieve stealth, manoeuvrability and fuel efficiency, continuously changing themselves throughout a mission.

Shape-Memory Alloys At The Heart Of The Revolution

At the core of this innovation is a move away from traditional hydraulic or electromechanical actuators toward Shape Memory Alloys (SMAs), lightweight metals that contract when heated and expand as they cool.

The wing segment tested by DRDO features a 45-degree diagonally cut leading edge. This design allows the forward portion of the wing to droop smoothly when the SMA actuators contract, adjusting camber for optimal lift or manoeuvre performance. As the SMA cools, the wing returns to a low-drag configuration suitable for cruising.

“We have achieved a leading-edge droop of up to six degrees on a flight-capable wing segment, adjusting camber in real time to improve lift and control,” the scientist explained.

Unlike conventional flaps or slats, the morphing wing eliminates exposed hinges and gaps, reducing radar reflections and naturally enhancing stealth. Continuous adjustment enables smooth airflow at high angles of attack, crucial for dogfighting and precision manoeuvres.

High-Speed Performance In Real Flight Conditions

One of the key challenges globally has been the speed of morphing under aerodynamic load. DRDO’s tests on a 300 mm-span micro air vehicle demonstrated a shape-change rate of 35 degrees per second, even under propeller wash simulating real-flight conditions.

“When commanded from zero to maximum droop, the wing reaches the target shape in 0.17 seconds,” the scientist said, adding, “It can track sinusoidal shape changes at one cycle per second, even under full airflow.”

This allows the wing to adapt continuously: increasing camber during take-off, optimising lift-to-drag during climb, maintaining low drag at cruise and rapidly changing geometry for agility in combat.

The Invisible Breakthrough

A critical innovation lies in the smart management of electrical power required to operate SMAs. The DRDO team developed an adaptive control algorithm that distributes power intelligently across multiple wing segments.

“We dynamically share power among segments, doubling actuation speed without overloading the onboard system,” the scientist said.

The system consumes only a 5.6% increase in energy, making it viable for both UAVs and full-scale fighter aircraft. Each segment’s electronics weigh just six grams, allowing dozens of segments to operate simultaneously without adding significant weight.

Paving The Way For Sixth-Generation Fighters

The principles demonstrated on this small demonstrator align with global trends in sixth-generation fighter design, including mission-adaptive control surfaces, continuous shaping and stealth-optimised airframes.

The DRDO team plans multi-axis morphing capable of coordinated leading-edge shaping, coupled pitch and roll effects, and partial replacement of flaps and elevons.

“The next steps involve coordinated morphing, flight trials and autonomous adaptation based on mission requirements,” the scientist said.

For future Indian platforms like AMCA, TEDBF and advanced UCAVs, morphing wings could provide a decisive operational advantage, enhancing stealth during penetration missions, improving manoeuvrability in combat and boosting efficiency on long-range sorties.

India Joins A Global Elite

With this successful demonstration, India joins a select group of nations pursuing dynamic and real-time morphing aircraft. Unlike many early Western prototypes that remained theoretical, the DRDO and the CSIR–NAL have delivered a flight-ready, controllable and energy-efficient system.

“Our aircraft must adapt like living organisms, adjusting their wings in response to the sky around them,” the scientist said.

From theory to tested reality, India’s morphing wing technology points toward a future where fighter jets sense, respond and think in flight, heralding a new era in indigenous aviation design.