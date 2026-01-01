India’s First Bullet Train To Hit Tracks Next Year, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

India is set to receive its first Bullet Train by 15 August 2027, marking a major milestone in the country’s rail infrastructure, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. Speaking about the progress of the high-speed rail project, Vaishnaw said the country would see its first Bullet Train running on tracks next year, ahead of its planned public launch.

“Buy a Bullet Train ticket on Independence Day in 2027, the country will get its first Bullet Train,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the growing popularity of the Vande Bharat Express, saying it has instilled new confidence in India’s railway modernisation drive.

“The Vande Bharat chair car has created a new sense of confidence across the country. People have appreciated it a lot,” Vaishnaw said, adding that requests for the train are now coming in from across India. “Almost every MP wants one.”

He added that the upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will offer the same standards of comfort, safety and service, while introducing a new overnight travel experience.

India’s first Bullet Train project covers 508 kilometres between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with 352 km located in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and the remaining 156 km in Maharashtra.

According to the government, the corridor will connect key cities including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Thane and Mumbai, reducing travel time between the two metros to around two hours, a move expected to significantly boost inter-city mobility.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said that more than 85 per cent of the corridor, around 465 km, is being constructed on elevated viaducts, with 326 km already completed.

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project during a visit to Gujarat. As part of the review, he inspected the Surat Bullet Train station, whose design draws inspiration from the city’s globally recognised diamond industry.

The station, standing 26.3 metres tall with a built-up area of 58,352 square metres, comprises three levels: a ground floor for parking and security checks, a concourse level with lounges, restrooms, kiosks and ticketing facilities, and a platform level for passenger boarding.

While structural work at the station has been completed, interior finishing and passenger amenities are currently being installed. Track-related works, including RC track-bed construction and temporary track installation, have also been completed at the site.

Construction of the river bridges is progressing steadily, with 17 of the 25 bridges already completed. The 47-kilometre Surat–Bilimora section is among the most advanced stretches of the project, with civil works and track bed preparation fully completed.



(With IANS inputs)