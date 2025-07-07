India’s First Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla Speaks To ISRO Chairman, Thanks PM Modi

India’s first Gaganyatri, Shubhanshu Shukla, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission on Monday had a conversation with ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan and thanked the Indian space agency for enabling his safe and successful journey to space expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for providing him with this incredible opportunity to represent India on the ISS.

The discussion was also attended by several senior officials from ISRO, including Dr. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and Chairman of the Program Management Council for Human Space Programme; Shri M Mohan, Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC); Shri Padmakumar E S, Director of ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU); Shri M Ganesh Pillai, Scientific Secretary of ISRO; and Shri N Vedachalam, former Director of LPSC.