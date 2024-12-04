India’s First Metro-Based Luxury Villa Platform Spacez Announces Year-End Sale

Bengaluru, Karnataka (India), December 03, 2024: Spacez, India’s pioneer in luxury villa stays and homestays, has revealed its much-anticipated year-end sale. The company is offering customers a chance to experience premium accommodation at special rates.

As part of the year-end celebrations, Spacez is offering a special discount of Rs 1,500 along with complimentary surprise gifts for bookings made during this period. This initiative aims to make luxury stays more accessible to travellers seeking comfort and personalisation in metro cities.

“Our properties combine the warmth of home with five-star hospitality standards,” says Shubham Jain, founder of Spacez. The company has an impressive track record with over 7,139 satisfied guests and maintains a remarkable 95% five-star rating across its properties. Currently, it has established a strong presence in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad and is set to expand its footprint to Delhi and Kolkata in the coming months. Spacez has also expanded to USA with brand new luxury homestays in the cities of Boston and Philadelphia.

Each Spacez property features round-the-clock caretaker service, ensuring guests receive undivided attention throughout their stay. Each property has fully equipped kitchens that serve fresh, customised meals according to guest preferences. Every room is thoughtfully furnished with essential amenities, creating a memorable experience for visitors.

The properties have received overwhelming appreciation from guests worldwide. A recent visitor from the United States shared how the cosy atmosphere and exceptional service from their caretaker, Prakash, made their multi-country reunion memorable. Another guest highlighted the immaculate maintenance and praised the staff’s proactive approach, particularly noting a thoughtful gesture where the host arranged a surprise birthday celebration.

A guest recently described their experience at Namma Woodland, one of Spacez’s properties, noting its pristine condition and homely atmosphere. The property's unique features, including a surprising view of Indiranagar Golf Course straight from the bed, add to its charm and create memorable stays for visitors.

The year-end sale presents an opportunity for travellers to experience these luxury accommodations while enjoying significant savings. For those planning family gatherings, business trips, or leisure stays in major Indian cities, Spacez’s properties offer a perfect blend of comfort, luxury, and personalised service.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)