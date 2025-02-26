India’s First Naval Anti-Ship Missile NASM-SR Successfully Tested By DRDO: Navy

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully conducted flight trials of the first indigenous naval anti-ship missile (NASM-SR) at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur on Tuesday. Officials confirmed on Wednesday that the missile achieved a direct hit on its target, showcasing its precision and advanced guidance system.

The NASM-SR, launched from an Indian Naval Sea King Helicopter, effectively demonstrated its capability against ship targets, marking a major step in strengthening India’s maritime strike power. Officials highlighted the missile’s "man-in-loop" feature, which allows the pilot to control and redirect the missile mid-flight. The missile was tested in sea-skimming mode, flying at a low altitude over the water before striking a small ship target at its maximum range.

The NASM-SR incorporates cutting-edge indigenous technology for guidance and target acquisition. It is equipped with an indigenous imaging infrared seeker for terminal guidance, ensuring high accuracy during the final approach toward the target. Officials also emphasized that the mission successfully demonstrated the missile’s high-bandwidth two-way data-link system, which transmits live images from the missile’s seeker to the pilot for in-flight retargeting.

The missile’s mid-course guidance system features a fiber-optic gyroscope-based Inertial Navigation System (INS) and a radio altimeter. It also includes an integrated avionics module, electro-mechanical actuators for aerodynamic and jet vane control, thermal batteries, and a PCB warhead.

Designed for optimal propulsion, NASM-SR uses a solid-fuel propulsion system with an in-line ejectable booster and a long-burn sustainer, ensuring extended range and maneuverability. Officials confirmed that the trials successfully met all mission objectives.

The NASM-SR has been designed and developed by multiple DRDO laboratories, including:

Research Centre Imarat (RCI)

Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL)

High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL)

Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL)

The production of these missiles is currently underway with development-cum-production partners, including Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), start-ups, and other defense production units.