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India’s first private rocket Vikram-1 launched: 10 things to know about Skyroot’s space mission

Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 has become India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket, carrying small satellites into space from Sriharikota under Mission Aagaman.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
India’s first private rocket Vikram-1 launched: 10 things to know about Skyroot’s space mission
Image Credit: The rocket Vikram-S, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, took off from Sriharikota. (Photos: ANI)

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