India’s First ‘Ring Metro’ In Delhi: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates two new Metro corridors, Pink line turns circular

India's First 'Ring Metro' In Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated two new Delhi Metro corridors, improving connectivity across several parts of the national capital. The newly opened routes include the Majlis Park–Maujpur Babarpur corridor on the Pink Line, which is about 12.3 km long, and the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park corridor on the Magenta Line, stretching around 9.9 km.

The entire Pink Line stretch now becomes a circular line, making it the country’s first operational ring metro network. Services began at 3 pm. These projects, developed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at a cost of over Rs 18,300 crore, aim to make public transport more accessible, convenient, and efficient for daily commuters in the city.

Several areas of Delhi, including Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa and Majlis Park, will benefit from this new route. The project will improve connectivity and make travel easier for residents.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur Corridor: Extends Pink Line to 71.56 Km

The Majlis Park–Maujpur–Babarpur corridor has eight elevated metro stations and is part of the already operational Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar section of the Pink Line. With the addition of this new stretch, the Pink Line has now expanded to about 71.56 km. It has become India’s first fully operational Ring Metro.

The stations on this corridor are Majlis Park, Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Soorghat, Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur. The corridor also includes a new bridge over the Yamuna. In addition, it features a double-decker viaduct that carries both a metro line and a road flyover.

Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park Corridor: Extends Magenta Line to 49km

The second corridor, from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park, is an elevated extension of the Botanical Garden–Krishna Park Extension section of the Magenta Line. It includes seven stations. With this extension, the total length of the Magenta Line has increased to around 49 km.

The stations on this stretch are Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Village, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalswa and Majlis Park. Some parts of the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park corridor rise to a height of about 28.36 metres, making it one of the highest elevated sections in the Delhi Metro network.

Development Projects worth Around Rs 33,500 Crore in Delhi

Along with the metro projects, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth around Rs 33,500 crore in Delhi. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for three new Delhi Metro corridors under Phase V (A) of the expansion plan. These include the Central Vista corridor from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, the Golden Line extension from Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Domestic Airport Terminal 1, and another Golden Line extension from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

According to an official statement, the Central Vista corridor will be about 9.913 km long and will be built underground. The proposed stations on this route include Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, India Gate, War Memorial-High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha.