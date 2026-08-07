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India’s Foreign Ministry enters Snapchat era, targets Gen Z engagement with interactive content

The Ministry of External Affairs has joined Snapchat to connect with Gen Z users, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for stronger social media engagement. The move highlights the government’s focus on using interactive platforms to communicate better with young audiences.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
India’s Foreign Ministry enters Snapchat era, targets Gen Z engagement with interactive content
Image Credit: (X @Randhir Jaiswal)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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