/India’s Foreign Ministry enters Snapchat era, targets Gen Z engagement with interactive content

The Indian government has been leaning harder into social media lately, trying to reach younger audiences where they actually spend their time. The Ministry of External Affairs just joined Snapchat. In line with this approach, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has now taken a new step by joining Snapchat, a platform widely used by Gen Z users.
The Ministry of External Affairs recently launched its official account on Snapchat. With this move, it has become one of the first ministries to expand its presence on a platform that is especially popular among younger users.
This development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged his cabinet ministers to strengthen their presence on social media. He advised them to connect with young people by creating engaging and interactive content such as reels and short videos.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal broke the news himself, in a video posted on X. Follow us on Snapchat, he said, if you want to keep tabs on what the ministry's doing at home and abroad both. Exclusive stories, regular updates, content built for the platform that's what he promised users could expect.
We're now on Snapchat!— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 6, 2026
Add us and stay connected for exclusive stories, updates, engaging content and more.
Let's Snap! pic.twitter.com/LyzjeuYG1I
Snapchat is not the only target, either. Modi has been pushing ministers toward Instagram too, given how massive its youth base is and his message there was pretty direct: just posting scheme updates isn't cutting it anymore. Ministers need to actually talk to people: relatable, interactive, something that feels less like a press release and more like a conversation.
The push towards social media engagement comes after recent protests, such as those related to the NEET exam paper leak. These protests saw heavy use of Instagram, where young people shared memes, reels, and other content to express their views and mobilise support.
MEA's Snapchat debut fits into something bigger: a real shift in how the government is approaching communication these days. By using platforms popular among young people, the government aims to stay relevant, improve engagement, and communicate more effectively with the next generation.
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