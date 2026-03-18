India’s future Middle East war plan revealed: How it will avoid Hormuz crisis and secure LNG supply

New Delhi: As war in West Asia keeps on intensifying with each passing day, India is recalibrating its energy strategy. Government sources say New Delhi has decided to reduce long-term reliance on the Gulf, particularly for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Accounting for roughly 40 to 47 percent of the country’s imports, Qatar has historically been India’s primary LNG supplier. The US-Israel war against Iran, however, has exposed the strategic risk of such heavy dependence.

Officials said that production halts at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City and rising regional tensions prompted a comprehensive review of India’s energy approach.

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On 2 March, following Iranian attacks in the Gulf, several energy facilities were impacted, forcing Doha to temporarily suspend LNG production. As a result, prices surged in international markets.

Strait of Hormuz emerges as major risk

The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a key concern. This critical waterway links the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and serves as one of the world’s most important oil and gas shipping routes.

The unrest in the Middle East has made transit through the narrow stretch riskier. This has created uncertainty for major importers like India.

Expanding LNG sourcing options

Government sources say India is accelerating plans to diversify LNG imports. The strategy includes increased supplies from the United States, Australia and select African nations.

Australia is considered a relatively safe and shorter-distance option, while LNG from the United States may involve alternative maritime routes, including the Panama Canal.

Partnerships with multiple countries

The sources said Russia, Norway, Canada and Peru as also being considered as potential suppliers. African countries such as Angola and Nigeria are also being evaluated as part of India’s new LNG sourcing strategy.

Companies facing higher costs

In short term, Indian energy companies are purchasing LNG from the spot market at higher prices. This includes state-owned and public sector firms such GAIL, Petronet LNG and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Prices have risen to roughly $24-25 per MMBTU. Officials say the government is prioritising supply security over cost in this critical period.

Prioritising essential sectors

Government sources confirm that both domestic gas and imported LNG are being directed toward priority sectors. These include household piped gas, CNG transport and fertiliser production.

Maintaining supply in these areas is deemed essential to prevent disruptions in food security and transportation infrastructure.

Strengthening international ties

During the crisis, India is also ramping up engagement with international energy companies, including TotalEnergies, Vitol and Trafigura. Cooperation with state-backed companies like Algeria’s Sonatrach and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is being expanded as well.

Officials say the goal is to build a balanced and multi-source LNG import strategy to prevent overreliance on any single region.