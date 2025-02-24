India’s Got Latent Row: Ranveer Allahbadia Appear Before Maharashtra Cops, Records Statement

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani appeared before Maharashtra Cyber on Monday to record their statements in connection with the India’s Got Latent case, officials said.

Acting on summons issued by Maharashtra Cyber, the two YouTubers reached its headquarters in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, in the afternoon, an official confirmed. Their statements are currently being recorded, he added.

Maharashtra Cyber is investigating an obscenity case against Allahbadia and others over allegedly obscene remarks made during a YouTube show. The controversy erupted after Allahbadia’s comment—“join parents in sex”—on comedian Samay Raina’s show sparked outrage. The matter escalated to Parliament, where MPs called for stricter regulations on internet content.

While Allahbadia has apologised, the controversy continues to intensify. Samay Raina, who is currently abroad, announced on X that he had removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel.

Last week, the Supreme Court strongly criticised Allahbadia for his remarks, stating, “Such behaviour has to be condemned. Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who would like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited. Why should we protect him?” the court said, as per Bar and Bench.

Despite its sharp remarks, the court granted Allahbadia protection from arrest. He has been directed to surrender his passport and seek permission before traveling abroad.