Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2863705https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-s-got-latent-row-ranveer-allahbadia-appear-before-maharashtra-cops-records-statement-2863705.html
NewsIndia
INDIA'S GOT LATENT ROW

India’s Got Latent Row: Ranveer Allahbadia Appear Before Maharashtra Cops, Records Statement

Maharashtra Cyber is investigating an obscenity case against Allahbadia and others over allegedly obscene remarks made during a YouTube show. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 06:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India’s Got Latent Row: Ranveer Allahbadia Appear Before Maharashtra Cops, Records Statement

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani appeared before Maharashtra Cyber on Monday to record their statements in connection with the India’s Got Latent case, officials said.

Acting on summons issued by Maharashtra Cyber, the two YouTubers reached its headquarters in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, in the afternoon, an official confirmed. Their statements are currently being recorded, he added.

Maharashtra Cyber is investigating an obscenity case against Allahbadia and others over allegedly obscene remarks made during a YouTube show. The controversy erupted after Allahbadia’s comment—“join parents in sex”—on comedian Samay Raina’s show sparked outrage. The matter escalated to Parliament, where MPs called for stricter regulations on internet content.

While Allahbadia has apologised, the controversy continues to intensify. Samay Raina, who is currently abroad, announced on X that he had removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel.

Last week, the Supreme Court strongly criticised Allahbadia for his remarks, stating, “Such behaviour has to be condemned. Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who would like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited. Why should we protect him?” the court said, as per Bar and Bench.

Despite its sharp remarks, the court granted Allahbadia protection from arrest. He has been directed to surrender his passport and seek permission before traveling abroad.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK