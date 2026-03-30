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NewsIndiaIndia’s industrial growth accelerates to 5.2 pc in Feb
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India’s industrial growth accelerates to 5.2 pc in Feb

There was also a 7.3 per cent increase in the production of consumer durables, such as electronic goods, refrigerators, and TVs, during February, reflecting higher consumer demand amid rising incomes. 

|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Source: IANS
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India’s industrial growth accelerates to 5.2 pc in FebImage Credit: IANS

New Delhi: India’s industrial growth, based on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), accelerated to 5.2 per cent in February this year, up from 4.8 per cent in January, propelled by strong growth in the manufacturing sector, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Monday.

The manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), posted a robust 6 per cent growth in February compared to the same month of the previous year. This strong performance augurs well, as the sector plays a key role in providing quality jobs to young graduates passing out from the country’s engineering institutes and universities.

Within the manufacturing sector, 14 out of 23 industry groups recorded positive growth in February 2026 compared to February 2025. The top three contributors were the manufacture of basic metals, including steel products; motor vehicles; and machinery and equipment, including tractors. These three segments recorded double-digit growth.

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The mining sector posted a 3.1 per cent growth in February, while electricity generation rose by 2.3 per cent during the month. Data based on use-based classification show that the production of capital goods, which comprise machines used in factories, jumped by 12.5 per cent in February this year. This segment reflects real investment in the economy, which has a multiplier effect on job creation and income growth going forward.

There was also a 7.3 per cent increase in the production of consumer durables, such as electronic goods, refrigerators, and TVs, during February, reflecting higher consumer demand amid rising incomes. The infrastructure and construction goods sector also recorded strong double-digit growth of 11.5 per cent during the month, driven by the government’s big-ticket investments in highways, ports, and railway projects, which create large-scale employment and boost overall economic growth.

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