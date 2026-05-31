India’s ‘invisible killer’ missile? Meet Agni-VI built to break every defence shield

New Delhi: India is moving a step closer to its long-range missile programme as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) develops the design blueprint for Agni-VI, an intercontinental ballistic missile aimed at overcoming advanced missile defence systems. The programme is still awaiting formal government approval.

The direction of the project shows an emphasis on building a system that can survive layered interception networks used by leading military powers.

A changing missile environment

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

World missile defence technology has advanced over the past decade. Systems such as the United States’ THAAD, Russia’s S-500 and China’s HQ-19 have been built to intercept incoming missiles at different stages of flight. This development has pushed countries to rethink missile design beyond range and payload.

ALSO READ: India signs Brahmos deal with Vietnam, confirms Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

The Agni-VI concept builds on this change. The emphasis is no longer only on how far a missile can travel, but on whether it can reach its target despite interception attempts. The design approach is built around what is described as penetration capability, which is designed to evade, confuse and overwhelm missile defence systems.

Building on Mission Divyastra

Much of the technological base for Agni-VI comes from recent developments under the Mission Divyastra, where the Agni-V system was successfully tested with the Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) capability. Conducted in 2024 and 2026, these tests demonstrated India’s ability to guide multiple warheads from a single missile towards different targets.

ALSO READ: A 55-year gap with US ends: Agni-5 pushes India into elite MIRV missile club of superpowers

Unlike older single-warhead systems that follow a predictable path, Agni-VI is built to use a post-boost vehicle, which is called a payload bus that releases multiple warheads in space before they re-enter the atmosphere on separate trajectories. Early estimates suggest the system could carry around 10 to 12 independently targetable warheads.

This structure forces missile defence systems to deal with multiple incoming objects at once, creating a heavy load on interception capacity.

Maneuverability at hypersonic speeds

A major feature planned for Agni-VI is the use of the Maneuverable Re-entry Vehicles (MaRVs). These warheads are built to change direction during their descent, unlike traditional warheads that follow a fixed path governed by gravity.

ALSO READ: BrahMos, LR-LACM fear grips Turkey amid reports of India arming Greece, Cyprus, Armenia with advanced missiles, radars

These vehicles are expected to travel at hypersonic speeds above Mach 20, making their movement extremely fast and difficult to track in real time. Even small course changes at that speed can disrupt interception calculations and reduces the chances of successful defence response.

Decoys and radar confusion

The missile design also includes penetration aids intended to confuse enemy radar systems. During flight, the missile’s payload section can release decoys, radar-reflecting material and inflatable objects that move along with real warheads in space.

ALSO READ: India successfully test-launches ‘Agni-1’ Short Range Ballistic Missile

Since there is no air resistance in space, both real warheads and decoys travel at the same speed that makes early identification difficult. As they re-enter the atmosphere, additional decoys built to mimic heat and drag patterns further complicate detection.

Some warheads may also carry radar-absorbing coatings that reduce detection time and narrows the response window for missile defence systems.

Faster launch, reduced detection time

One of the main challenges in missile defence is the short detection window during the boost phase, when a missile launch is first identified by satellite-based infrared sensors. To reduce this vulnerability, Agni-VI is expected to use a high-efficiency multi-stage solid fuel system built for rapid acceleration.

This shorter boost phase limits the time available for tracking systems to calculate the missile’s trajectory by reducing the effectiveness of early interception attempts.

Mobility and second-strike capability

Agni-VI is also expected to be fully canisterised, allowing it to be transported and launched from mobile road vehicles and rail systems. This mobility increases survivability by making it difficult for adversaries to locate and target launch platforms.

ALSO READ: India set for hypersonic missiles soon: Double the speed of BrahMos, no defence system can stop them

With mobility, speed and concealment combined, the system is built to ensure a reliable second-strike capability.

A new phase in strategic capability

If approved, Agni-VI would be a major step in India’s strategic deterrence architecture. With an estimated range of 10,000 to 12,000 kilometres, multiple warhead capability and advanced evasion features, the system is built to operate in environments where missile defence coverage is dense and layered.

The project points to a change in missile development priorities, where survival through penetration has become as important as range or payload capacity.