India’s invisible war jet is coming: Who will build the country’s 5th-gen fighter plane?

New Delhi: India’s fifth-generation fighter jet programme has entered a new phase after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued a Request for Proposal to three shortlisted industry groups for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project. The development brings private sector players into a space that has long been dominated by state-run defence manufacturing.

The shortlisted companies include Tata Advanced Systems, the Larsen & Toubro-Bharat Electronics Limited consortium and Bharat Forge in partnership with the BEML. Each of these teams will now compete to work along with the Aeronautical Development Agency on one of India’s most ambitious defence aviation projects, which is valued at over Rs 15,000 crore.

AMCA programme advances

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The AMCA project is planned as a twin-engine stealth fighter capable of operating in heavily defended airspace. It is expected to include low-observable design features, internal weapon bays, advanced electronic warfare systems, sensor fusion and AI-assisted mission support tools.

The aircraft will also be built around network-based combat systems that allow it to share real-time data with drones, surveillance aircraft and other military platforms. This type of coordination has become an important part of modern air operations where faster information flow can determine battlefield decisions.

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As per present plans, five AMCA prototypes are expected to be developed by 2031. The first phase is likely to use GE F414 engines sourced from the United States, while later versions may switch to more advanced engines developed either within India or through international partnerships.

Officials involved in the programme expect the aircraft to evolve over time into a broader family of platforms, including versions focussed on electronic warfare and unmanned coordination.

Private industry takes a larger role

The latest decision leads to a change in India’s defence production structure. Until now, most combat aircraft work has been handled by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), but the AMCA model opens the door for private companies to take on a more direct role.

Tata Advanced Systems brings experience from its partnerships with international aerospace companies and its growing manufacturing base in military aviation. The L&T–BEL consortium combines strengths in defence electronics, radar systems and large infrastructure projects. Bharat Forge, working with BEML, adds heavy manufacturing capability along with experience in defence components, armoured systems and artillery platforms.

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The MoD has stated that this competitive approach is aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity while encouraging faster innovation under India’s self-reliance programme.

Earlier this month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for a Rs 16,000 crore infrastructure project for AMCA in Sri Sathya Sai district. The minister described the project as a major step in India’s defence manufacturing journey.

A separate drone manufacturing cluster involving multiple companies is also planned in Kurnool.

Regional security concerns

India’s push for a fifth-generation fighter comes at a time when military aviation capabilities are evolving across Asia. China operates stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and has displayed newer generation fighter concepts. Pakistan is also expected to strengthen its air capabilities with future Chinese-origin platforms.

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At the same time, the Indian Air Force continues to operate below its sanctioned squadron strength due to delays in procurement and the retirement of older aircraft. This deficit has added urgency to the development of next-generation platforms.

The AMCA programme is seen as both a capability upgrade and a long-term requirement for maintaining air power balance in the region.

Uncertainty over HAL’s role

The shortlist process has also raised questions over HAL’s role in the project. Earlier reports suggested its exclusion had triggered a reaction in the stock market, although the state-run firm later clarified that it had not received any official communication on the matter.

The HAL continues to be involved in several major programmes, including Tejas Mk-1A, Tejas Mk-2, Light Combat Helicopter and other indigenous defence projects. The company is presently managing large production orders, including Tejas variants and future aircraft platforms.

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Despite questions around its role in the AMCA, the HAL is still expected to continue as an important part of India’s aerospace ecosystem due to its long-standing manufacturing capacity and experience.

If development keeps to schedule, the AMCA could become India’s first operational indigenous stealth fighter in the mid-2030s. The programme is expected to be a major part of developing the country’s future air combat capability while also opening the door for a partnership between public and private defence manufacturers.