India’s K-6 Hypersonic Missile Could Strike Fear In Enemies’ Hearts, Tensions For Pakistan And China To Rise

In what could raise serious concerns for China and Pakistan, reports claim that India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing a powerful new weapon — the K-6 hypersonic missile.

According to media reports, the Indian Navy is preparing to conduct sea trials of the K-6 missile. These tests will reportedly be carried out using the Navy's S-5 class submarines. If successful, trials will also be conducted from aircraft carriers in future phases. The missile is being developed indigenously by DRDO. In today’s DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the K-6 hypersonic missile of India:

Watch Full Episode Here:

Hypersonic missiles are among the most advanced military technologies in the world, currently held by only a select few nations. If India's test succeeds, it will become the sixth country globally to possess such a capability.

Features Of K-6 Missile

The K-6 missile’s standout feature is its speed. Sources associated with the project claim it can reach speeds up to Mach 7.5, making it nearly impossible to intercept using traditional air defence systems. The missile is also expected to have a range of up to 8,000 kilometers. A land-based variant of the K-6 is also planned after successful trials.

India-Pakistan Conflict

The development comes after India demonstrated its firepower during 'Operation Sindoor', where BrahMos missiles and suicide drones reportedly destroyed Pakistani military installations without resistance.

As India moves toward testing its hypersonic missile, it is likely that not just Indian citizens — but also Pakistan’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir — are watching closely. The K-6 could prove to be a major strategic threat to Pakistan.