Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021936https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-s-leap-in-air-defence-drdo-successfully-conducts-three-successive-flight-trials-of-vshorads-3021936.html
NewsIndiaIndia’s leap in Air Defence: DRDO successfully conducts three successive flight trials of VSHORADS
VSHORADS MISSILES

India’s leap in Air Defence: DRDO successfully conducts three successive flight trials of VSHORADS

India's DRDO conducted three successful flight trials of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) at Chandipur, Odisha, confirming its ability to destroy fast-moving aerial threats at varying speeds, ranges, and altitudes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 09:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India’s leap in Air Defence: DRDO successfully conducts three successive flight trials of VSHORADS(File Photo IANS)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted three back-to-back flight trials of its Very Short-Range Air Defence System VSHORADS on Friday, off the Odisha coast.

The flight tests were conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.  

The successful tests aimed to confirm the missile system's ability to destroy fast-moving enemy targets at different speeds, distances, and heights.
In a significant leap, VSHORADS can protect troops and key sites from low-flying threats like drones and aircraft in modern combats.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for their successful test, calling it a ‘revalidation of the capability of VSHORADS’. In an X post, Raksha Mantri said, “The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted three successive flight trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.”

Why VSHORADS matters?

Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) is a portable, shoulder-fired missile for soldiers.

It gives the Indian Army a quick way to shoot down incoming dangers at short range.

These successes move India closer to making its own air defence weapons, making it a key development towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, reducing reliance on imports and boosting self-reliance in defence.

The trials show DRDO's skill in building advanced systems. Next steps include more tests before full production and deployment with the forces.




 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

formal shirts
Formal Shirts for Men to Elevate Your Style Instantly
Auto news
5 cheapest cars under Rs 5.5 lakh with 20+ kmpl mileage; 4th one costs Rs 3.6L
US-Iran tensions
US Ambassador to Israel asks expats to leave 'today' amid Iran tensions
Arvind Kejriwal
'Will quit politics if they win over 10 seats...': Kejriwal challenges BJP
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda
Allahabad HC stays arrest of Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO case
Jharkhand Municipal Elections
Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check full winners list
India vs West Indies
What is weather forecast for IND vs WI Super 8 T20 WC 2026 match in Kolkata?
Desserts
Dessert Treats Worth Every Calorie: Indulge Without Regret
women jeans
Women Jeans Every Woman Needs for Effortless Style
Vijay
Vijay and wife seek divorce; Petition alleges extramarital relationship