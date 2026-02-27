India’s leap in Air Defence: DRDO successfully conducts three successive flight trials of VSHORADS

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted three back-to-back flight trials of its Very Short-Range Air Defence System VSHORADS on Friday, off the Odisha coast.

The flight tests were conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.

The successful tests aimed to confirm the missile system's ability to destroy fast-moving enemy targets at different speeds, distances, and heights.

In a significant leap, VSHORADS can protect troops and key sites from low-flying threats like drones and aircraft in modern combats.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for their successful test, calling it a ‘revalidation of the capability of VSHORADS’. In an X post, Raksha Mantri said, “The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted three successive flight trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.”

The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted three successive flight trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.



These tests were carried out to revalidate the capability of VSHORADS missile system… pic.twitter.com/5dtAb45MHG — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) February 27, 2026

Why VSHORADS matters?

Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) is a portable, shoulder-fired missile for soldiers.

It gives the Indian Army a quick way to shoot down incoming dangers at short range.

These successes move India closer to making its own air defence weapons, making it a key development towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, reducing reliance on imports and boosting self-reliance in defence.

The trials show DRDO's skill in building advanced systems. Next steps include more tests before full production and deployment with the forces.









