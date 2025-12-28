Advertisement
NewsIndiaIndia’s Maritime Security Gets A Boost: This Deadly Sea Killer Won’t Let Enemy Submarines Escape Now
INDIAN NAVY ANJADIP

India’s Maritime Security Gets A Boost: This Deadly Sea Killer Won’t Let Enemy Submarines Escape Now

India inducts its third indigenous anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, strengthening coastal security and underwater surveillance capabilities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 11:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India’s Maritime Security Gets A Boost: This Deadly Sea Killer Won’t Let Enemy Submarines Escape NowAnjadip, the third of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, is indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers GRSE, Kolkata, was delivered to the Indian Navy on December 22, 2025, at Chennai. (Photo: Instagram)

New Delhi: India’s maritime defence capabilities got a major push with the Indian Navy formally inducting Anjadip, its third Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, at a handover ceremony in Chennai. This warship strengthens the Navy’s ability to detect and counter hostile submarines, especially in coastal and shallow waters where threats are often hidden.

The warship is largely home-built, with close to 80 percent of its components sourced domestically. The vessel highlights the growing strength of domestic defence manufacturing and highlights India’s move towards self-reliance in safeguarding its seas. Designed to hunt submarines operating beneath the surface, the ship is fitted with specialised shallow-water sonar systems and advanced weapons that allow it to locate enemy platforms with precision.

The fully indigenous warship has been constructed jointly by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and L&T Shipyard. Equipped with modern lightweight torpedoes, indigenous anti-submarine rockets and advanced sonar, Anjadip is expected to enhance the Navy’s underwater surveillance, submarine-hunting capabilities and coastal defence posture. Its induction is a milestone in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative within the defence sector.

Built specifically for anti-submarine warfare, Anjadip measures around 77 metres in length and is powered by waterjet propulsion, making it highly effective in shallow waters where larger warships find it difficult to operate. In such areas, the vessel will play a key role in patrolling, securing sensitive coastal zones, tracking submarines and supporting mine-laying operations. Its presence is set to strengthen routine maritime patrols and intelligence-gathering along India’s coastline.

The ship draws its name from Anjadip Island, which is located off the Karwar coast in Karnataka. It also carries forward the legacy of the earlier INS Anjadip, a Petya-class vessel that served the Indian Navy until it was decommissioned in 2003. By retaining the name, the Navy links a new generation of technology with a proud chapter from its past.

From a strategic standpoint, it is expected to play an important role in protecting India’s vast coastline, busy ports and critical sea lanes. As naval activity in the Indian Ocean Region continues to grow, platforms like this provide the Navy with the ability to maintain continuous surveillance and respond swiftly to emerging threats. Its induction sends a message that India is alert and prepared to defend its maritime boundaries, ensuring stronger security across its coastal waters.

