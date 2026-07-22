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India’s new Europe gateway? Why President Murmu’s North Macedonia visit holds importance

The two countries are exploring new opportunities in technology, healthcare and clean energy. The visit also aims to strengthen India’s presence in Southeast Europe through business and diplomatic cooperation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 05:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 05:30 AM IST
India’s new Europe gateway? Why President Murmu’s North Macedonia visit holds importance
Image Credit: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the assembly of North Macedonia, in Skopje on Tuesday. North Macedonia Assembly speaker Afrim Gashi also present. (Photo: Office of Press Secretary to the President)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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