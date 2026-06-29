/India’s ‘nuclear heat’ breakthrough: A global first in clean Hydrogen production and why it matters

Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, said, "The integration of nuclear energy with emerging clean energy technologies such as hydrogen production represents a strategic pathway towards a sustainable energy future. Nuclear power, with its unique ability to provide reliable carbon-free electricity as well as high-temperature process heat, is ideally suited to support large-scale hydrogen production while contributing to India's energy security, decarbonization goals and long-term sustainable development objectives. I congratulate the scientists, engineers and technical teams of BARC and IGCAR, whose sustained dedication, innovation and technical excellence have transformed an advanced scientific concept into an operational reality. This achievement is a testament to India's growing capabilities in advanced nuclear technologies and clean energy systems."