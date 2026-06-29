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India’s ‘nuclear heat’ breakthrough: A global first in clean Hydrogen production and why it matters

Most ‘green hydrogen’ today is produced via electrolysis, a process that uses large amounts of electricity to ‘shock’ water molecules (H2O) and split them into hydrogen and oxygen.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
India’s ‘nuclear heat’ breakthrough: A global first in clean Hydrogen production and why it matters
Image Credit: PIB

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