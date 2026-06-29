/India’s ‘nuclear heat’ breakthrough: A global first in clean Hydrogen production and why it matters

After the indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu successfully attained its first criticality in April, India has unlocked yet another puzzle in the search for energy security. India recently successfully inaugurated the world’s first hydrogen production facility that derives its energy directly from nuclear reactor heat. This marks a significant stride for clean energy and technological self-reliance. The facility, unveiled on June 26, 2026, at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam, marks a move away from traditional, electricity-heavy production methods.
Most ‘green hydrogen’ today is produced via electrolysis, a process that uses large amounts of electricity to ‘shock’ water molecules (H2O) and split them into hydrogen and oxygen. This method is often expensive and is only as ‘clean’ as the source of the electricity powering it. India’s new facility utilises the Copper–Chlorine (Cu–Cl) Thermochemical Cycle. Instead of using electricity, it uses high-temperature thermal energy sourced directly from the Fast Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR).
* The Chemical Loop: The process uses a closed-loop system where copper and chlorine act as chemical intermediaries.
* The Heat Input: By harnessing raw heat from the nuclear reactor, the system chemically splits water into hydrogen and oxygen.
* The Advantage: This "thermochemical" route operates at relatively lower temperatures (around 500°C) compared to other methods, making it highly efficient. Because it relies on heat rather than power-hungry electric currents, it bypasses the "middleman" of electricity generation entirely.
This project is being hailed as a major victory for India's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiative for several reasons, including its indigenous innovation.
* Indigenous Innovation: The Cu–Cl process was developed entirely in-house by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai. It is not a licensed technology or a foreign collaboration, ensuring that the intellectual property and capability remain strictly under Indian control.
* Continuous Production: Unlike solar or wind-powered electrolysis, which are dependent on weather and time of day, nuclear heat provides a constant, reliable 24/7 energy source, which could significantly lower the cost of hydrogen production over time.
* Decarbonising Industry: Hydrogen is essential for heavy industries like steel, fertiliser manufacturing, and oil refining. By providing a carbon-free source for this "industrial fuel," India is positioning itself to meet its long-term Net-Zero and decarbonization goals.
Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, said, "The integration of nuclear energy with emerging clean energy technologies such as hydrogen production represents a strategic pathway towards a sustainable energy future. Nuclear power, with its unique ability to provide reliable carbon-free electricity as well as high-temperature process heat, is ideally suited to support large-scale hydrogen production while contributing to India's energy security, decarbonization goals and long-term sustainable development objectives. I congratulate the scientists, engineers and technical teams of BARC and IGCAR, whose sustained dedication, innovation and technical excellence have transformed an advanced scientific concept into an operational reality. This achievement is a testament to India's growing capabilities in advanced nuclear technologies and clean energy systems."
Sreekumar G. Pillai, Director, IGCAR, said, "This achievement builds upon more than four decades of operational experience and technological excellence gained through the Fast Breeder Test Reactor programme at IGCAR. The successful demonstration of hydrogen production using nuclear process heat showcases the versatility of advanced nuclear systems and underscores IGCAR's commitment to developing innovative technologies that contribute to India's clean energy transition and long-term energy security."
Currently, the Kalpakkam facility serves as a ‘technology demonstrator’. This means its primary purpose is to prove that the science works at scale and to gather the data needed to refine the process.
While not yet a commercial plant, the successful integration of nuclear process heat with hydrogen generation acts as a proof-of-concept that will guide future research. Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty noted that this breakthrough opens a strategic pathway to integrate nuclear energy with clean fuel production, reinforcing India's leadership in advanced reactor systems and sustainable energy solutions.
The inauguration of the facility marks a major step towards realising the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat through the convergence of nuclear energy and clean hydrogen technologies. The breakthrough is a strategic game-changer that significantly bolsters the nation’s energy security and industrial independence. By successfully utilising the indigenous Copper-Chlorine thermochemical cycle to split water, India has effectively bypassed the need for electricity-intensive electrolysis, providing a more efficient, 24/7 carbon-free energy source for heavy industries like steel and fertilizer manufacturing. This achievement not only advances India’s 2070 Net-Zero ambitions but also reinforces the nation’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision as it will help reduce reliance on volatile fossil fuel imports.
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