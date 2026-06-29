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India’s nuclear industry offers $210 billion investment opportunity: Report

A new YCP white paper says India’s nuclear sector is shifting towards a market-oriented model, with the SHANTI Act 2025 enabling private participation to help achieve the target of 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 04:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
India’s nuclear industry offers $210 billion investment opportunity: Report
Image Credit: IANS

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