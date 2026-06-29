/India’s nuclear industry offers $210 billion investment opportunity: Report

A white paper, titled “Unlocking India’s Nuclear Sector: Commercial Opportunities Created by the SHANTI Act” released by consultancy firm YCP, points out that India has set a target of 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, more than 10 times its current base of 9 GW, requiring an estimated $210 billion in capital. Achieving this level of growth will require a broader pool of capital and execution capacity than the public sector alone can provide.