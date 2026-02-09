India’s oil smuggling bust rekindles focus on Iran’s seizure of tanker with Indian crew

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) busted an international oil smuggling racket through a coordinated sea-air operation conducted on February 5–6, 2026. The crackdown has brought renewed attention to an earlier incident in which Iranian authorities seized an oil tanker in international waters, detaining 16 Indian crew members.

According to a Ministry of Defence statement dated February 7, 2026, the ICG operation dismantled a network involved in the illicit transfer of large quantities of oil and oil-based cargo originating from “conflict-ridden regions.”

What Happened During India’s Bust

On February 5, three suspect vessels were intercepted by ICG ships around 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai. The ministry said that a detailed inspection of the vessels, analysis of electronic data recovered onboard, verification of documents, and interrogation of crew members enabled specialist boarding teams to reconstruct the full chain of events and uncover the criminal modus operandi.

Investigations revealed that cheap oil was transported by smaller vessels and transferred mid-sea to motor tankers operating in international waters. Preliminary findings suggest the syndicate involved handlers operating across multiple countries. The vessels were also found to have frequently changed identities to evade law enforcement.

Iran’s Action and Seizure of Ship

According to a BBC report, Iranian authorities seized an oil tanker on December 8, alleging that it was carrying 6,000 metric tonnes of illegally transported diesel.

The ship had 18 crew members onboard, including 16 Indian nationals. Following the seizure, families of the detained sailors approached the Delhi High Court, seeking urgent directions to the government to ensure their safe return.

India Today, citing Captain Vinod Parmar—the brother of Captain Vijay Kumar, who was aboard the vessel, reported that the crew was confined to a single room after the seizure. They were reportedly allowed to use the washroom only under armed escort, while all electronic devices were confiscated.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing that eight of the 16 Indian sailors had been released and would be returning home.

“We have had consular access to the 16 sailors in Iran. Our officials in Bandar Abbas have met them. Of these, eight have been released and will be returning. Regarding the remaining eight sailors, we remain in touch with the Iranian authorities and are exploring ways to support them,” he said.

Notably, the MEA's statement came on February 5.